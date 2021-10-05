Perfect Dark to Arrive on Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Later This Year, Insider Says – Believes All Nintendo Rare Games Are Coming

The original Perfect Dark will be added to Nintendo’s upcoming Nintendo Switch Online Expansion later this year.

At least, that’s what known insider and Xbox Era owner Nick "Shpeshal Ed" Baker said on Twitter over the weekend. According to the insider, N64’s Perfect Dark will be added to Nintendo’s upcoming premium Switch Online tier before 2022, and not only that, but he also believes that all of Rare’s Nintendo 64 games will eventually be added to the higher-priced tier.

That’s my assumption. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) October 4, 2021

Quite a bold claim as Nintendo has yet to fully detail the expansion to its Switch Online service, which is slated for a release later this month. Nintendo 64 launch games currently include Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Sin and Punishment, Dr. Mario 64, Mario Tennis 64, WinBack, and Yoshi’s Story.

During last month’s Direct, Nintendo also promised that more N64 will be added to the service in the future, but Perfect Dark wasn’t one of them. The titles that Nintendo promised include Banjo-Kazooie, Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf, Paper Mario, and F-Zero X.

We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about future N64 games to be added to Nintendo’s upcoming premium-tier Switch Online subscription. For now, stay tuned.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launches sometime in late October.