Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase Dated for June, Will Include 1st and 3rd-Party Reveals

E3 may be cancelled again this year, but there are still going to be plenty of big game announcements coming our way this summer. Case in point, Microsoft has just announced a date for their latest Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. The announcement doesn’t offer a ton of details, but it will include both first-party titles from Xbox Games Studios and Bethesda and some from “partners around the world.” Of course, we’ll be getting updates on new stuff coming to Game Pass as well.

Today, we are excited to announce that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will stream on Sunday, June 12. This show will feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world. The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC. The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be streamed on a variety of outlets, in over 30 languages.

It’s hard to know where exactly to set our expectations, but obviously Microsoft has a lot of irons in the fire given all the studios they’ve acquired. Last year we got a first look at STALKER 2 and Battlefield 2042 gameplay, and the reveal of Forza Horizon 5, amongst other big announcements. Microsoft already has a lot of major projects announced, from Fable to Perfect Dark, and a lot of stuff is rumored. Of course, a first look at Starfield gameplay should also be a lock (I would hope). So yeah, this tired old news writer is going to have a lot of work on his hands.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will stream at 10am PT on June 12. What do you think Microsoft will reveal at the show? What do you hope will pop up?