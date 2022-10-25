Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Season Pass 2 Will Bring New Campaigns and More

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, the role-playing game developed by Owlcat Games originally released last year, will be getting more additional content in the future with a new Season Pass.

The second Season Pass will introduce extensions of the main campaign and standalone experiences, as detailed by the developer. A new trailer showcasing the upcoming additions has also been shared, and you can check it out below.

DLC #4

Here comes a new companion for the Knight Commander's party and a new playable class: the ever changing shifter! Bolster your party with a reliable brawler, capable of taking on the aspects of various wild beasts. Delve into the lost secrets of Old Sarkoris. And who knows? Maybe you will even find new love, one transcending time itself.



This new standalone campaign picks up where the ‘Through the Ashes’ DLC story left off. A new demon lord with hordes of frozen minions is emerging from the depths of the Abyss. With the Knight Commander busy elsewhere, what can a group of regular adventurers with no mythic powers do to save the day? This expansion offers a 6-7 hour story, which you can play independently or with the hero from your ‘Through the Ashes’ save game. And when you're done, a new dungeon in the main campaign will be open for the Knight Commander to explore.



During your first visit to Kenabres, things didn't go well. Now that the demonic assault has been thwarted, and the crusaders are preparing their final counterattack, why not take a little break? Kenabres, burned and rebuilt, is holding a new festival, and the Knight Commander will be the guest of honor. This is your chance to spend some quality time away from the battlefields together with your companions – and, perhaps, go on a special date with your loved one. Be careful, though: the war isn't over yet, and even the new, peaceful Kenabres might be hiding its share of secrets...

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review:

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is a faithful adaptation of the tabletop RPG, featuring an engaging story, well-written characters, and extremely deep gameplay mechanics. Although Owlcat Games' did their best to make the game feel welcoming to newcomers with plenty of in-game resources and tutorials, and difficulty customization options, the depth of the experience can be intimidating. Those who brave through the initial confusion, however, will find one of the best computer RPGs released in recent times.