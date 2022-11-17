Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader Shows Off Brutal Combat Footage, Collector’s Edition Revealed

Earlier this year, Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader, the franchise’s first traditional CRPG from Pathfinder developer Owlcat Games, was announced, and now a fresh look has been provided. Revealed during the latest PC Gaming Show, the new Rogue Trader trailer mostly focuses on combat, as various xenos, cultists, and Lovecraftian horrors are taken out in brutal ways. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

A Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader collector’s edition has also been unveiled. You can get the rundown on what’s included below and pre-order here.

Cassia Statue (8in/20cm) - An exclusive 8-inch collectible figure of Cassia Orsellio, Navigator and noble companion of the Rogue Trader. Although Cassia looks youthful, her extraordinary powers strengthen the party immensely.

Owlcat is offering various early access “Founders Packs,” including the Core Digital Pack ($40), Premium Digital Pack ($50), Ultimate Digital Pack ($60), and Developer’s Digital Pack ($100). All versions will include access to the game’s beta, but you’ll have to shell out for the Developer’s Pack to get in on the Alpha.

Haven’t been keeping up with Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader? Here’s the game’s official description…

“You will take on the role of a Rogue Trader, a scion of an ancient dynasty of daring privateers, that reign over their own merchant empire and explore the fringes of Imperial space with the blessing of the Emperor Himself. Thanks to their Warrant of Trade - the Rogue Trader is endowed with privileges and power beyond imagination as well as the task of expanding the borders of the Imperium. At their disposal is a gargantuan voidship of immense power and innumerable servants and personnel ready to do the bidding of their lord. Their adventures begin in the vast Koronus Expanse - a treacherous region of unexplored space at the edge of Humanity’s domain.

Exploration will bring the protagonist to mysterious lost and forgotten worlds as well as numerous planets claimed by humanity - from lush Agri-Worlds to steel-clad Forge Worlds, all of them ready to be claimed for your burgeoning merchant empire or plundered for their riches. While travelling between the stars, get ready to come across potential allies and dangerous enemies of the Imperium, Chaos cults and alien Xenos counting among the most treacherous and deadly. You will make fateful decisions that affect the lives of entire worlds. You will prove your strategic and tactical skills in high-impact turn-based battles against powerful opponents.

No Rogue Trader travels alone: on this dangerous journey into the unknown, you will meet faithful and sophisticated companions. Imagine fighting alongside a mighty power armoured Space Marine, a lethal Aeldari Ranger, or even a courageous Sister of Battle armed with bolter and ardent prayer - these characters and many others will join you. Become a Rogue Trader endowed with great authority, discover new worlds and shape the future of the Imperium!”

Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader is coming to PC. A release window has yet to be announced.