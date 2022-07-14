Menu
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Launches on Consoles on September 29th; New DLC to Release Next Month on PC

Francesco De Meo
Jul 14, 2022
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will make its debut on consoles in a little over two months, publisher Prime Matter confirmed today.

The epic role-playing game developed by Owlcat Games, which was released last year on PC, will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch via the Cloud on September 29th worldwide. The game, which will be available in both physical and digital formats, will also be fully playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On the same day Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous launches on consoles, the Enhanced Edition will release on PC. Owners of the original version of the game will get this new edition for free.

Related Story
Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader is a Franchise-First CRPG from Pathfinder Makers Owlcat Games

In other news, Owlcat Games and Prime Matter confirmed that the third Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous DLC, The Treasure of the Midnight Isles, will launch on PC on August 11th. You can find a teaser trailer and a brief description of the DLC's features below.

  • Explore the vast archipelago full of treasures and dangers in a stand-alone rogue-like mode, or as a part of the main campaign

  • Try out different builds and party compositions, taking advantage of the enormous variety of the Pathfinder role-playing system – including the mythic paths

  • Death is just a setback! If a party perishes, its progress can still help you in subsequent playthroughs

  • Equip new magic weapons, put new magic potions and scrolls on your belt, and challenge both old and new enemies

  • Discover the secret of the ship that takes you on your journeys – and the truth about the ultimate treasure you're seeking

 

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is now available on PC. It will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch via the Cloud on September 29th. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review.

