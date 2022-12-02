Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Alpha to Launch Next Week

The Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader alpha will launch next week, developer Owlcat Games confirmed today.

From December 7th, all those who support the developers by purchasing the Developer's Digital Pack or the Collector's Edition will get access to the alpha and get a first taste of the upcoming role-playing game.

Greetings, Rogue Traders! We have great news for you! You will be able to begin the journey through the Koronus Expanse on December 7!

Become a founder and grab the Developer's Digital Pack or the Collector's Edition to join the Alpha!

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader launches on PC on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date. You can learn more about Owlcat Games' next big cRPG with the overview below.

Explore the Koronus Expanse.

Traverse incredible distances in your giant voidship, traveling between a multitude of systems across the Koronus Expanse, a barely charted and incredibly perilous area of space. Despite being considered al backwater of the Imperium, this region encompasses an enormous stretch of the void filled with prodigious opportunities for profit and exploration.

Your decisions matter, Lord-Captain.

Show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the God-Emperor, or consort with enemies of Mankind - every decision and every act of the Rogue Trader sends ripples throughout the entire sector, changing the in-game world and those who inhabit it.

Gather your crew.

Rogue Traders never travel alone. Gather your retinue that might include holy warriors, twisted psykers and perfidious xenos. All of them are ready to follow you into the darkness between the stars. They will offer you counsel, aid you in battle, and allow you to gather ever more power. In return, you can guide them through their personal journeys, changing their destinies forever.

Plan your actions carefully.

Slaughter the enemies of Mankind in a fully-fledged turn-based combat system. Take advantage of cover, the environment, and careful positioning to overpower your enemies. When that is not enough - use your companion`s powerful abilities to turn the tide of battle and achieve victory even in the direst of situations. Our video game adaption of the classic Rogue Trader rule set allows an enormous number of possibilities for you to explore.