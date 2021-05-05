Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Launches This September on PC

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will release this September on PC, developer Owlcat Games confirmed today.

The massive role-playing game, the sequel to Pathfinder: Kingmaker, will be released on PC via Steam and GOG on September 6th worldwide. Owlcat will talk more about the plans for a console release in the near future.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Hands-On Preview – On a Mythical Path To Glory

All those who contributed to the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Kickstarter and Slacker Backer campaigns in the relevant tiers will also be able to access the game's second beta from today. This new beta includes the game's first four chapters, Crusade gameplay, new sidequests, a weather system, and more, as well as all the content featured in the first beta.

Judging from this second beta, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is definitely on the right track to be one of the best RPGs of the year. The game promises to be a massive role-playing game featuring a deep and authentic Pathfinder experience.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is setting out to be the role-playing game to get this year for those who love classics like the Baldur's Gate games, coming with all the features one would expect to see in a cRPG while introducing mechanics that make the experience both more accessible and deeper. After around 15 hours in the beta, I feel like I have only skimmed the surface of an experience that looks epic in every sense of the word.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous launches on PC via Steam and GOG on September 6th worldwide.