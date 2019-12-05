Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Announced

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is a game I really enjoyed. On launch, it certainly had its bugs and other quirks that held it back from being exceptional. Still, the content the game offered to the players was more than enough to keep them coming back for more and more, and more, and more. Developers Owlcat Games are happy to announce a second game, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Based on the thirteenth campaign from the adventure path series, unsurprisingly also called Wrath of the Righteous, this game does expand on the campaign. Featuring new characters, plots and other elements, it will have its surprises for even those familiar with the tabletop campaign. As for what this campaign will be about, it covers a large conflict between mortals and demons and wants you to immerse yourself in a world under siege from demonic forces.

With choices and consequences to be expected from such a title, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous wants to let the player forge their own unique narrative based on their path through a battle of good and evil. Of course, each story will vary based on the choices you make. One such choice is the path you take, letting you choose between the path of the immortal lich, wielding powerful spells and commanding an army of undead; the path of the trickster, causing mischief and finding fun even in the middle of the demon-filled abyss; the path of the angel, summoning celestial allies into battle and meting bolts of divine judgment upon foes; or something else entirely.

Oleg Shpilchevskiy, head of Owlcat Games, had this to say:

We are tremendously excited to announce Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous today. With our new game, we are taking everything that made Kingmaker enjoyable and building on top of it. We laid a solid foundation and are going to push the boundaries of the CRPG genre with our next title. We especially want to thank the Kingmaker community for their support because we would not be making this game if it weren’t for them. When Wrath of the Righteous is ready, we cannot wait to see them answer the call again.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will also see a return of Chris Avellone as a supporting role. Another key feature is that Owlcat games, as covered by gamesindustry.biz, are completely independent in the creation of this game after securing $1m in funding. There's no news as to when Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will be released, until that time all I can say is to keep an eye out on the website.