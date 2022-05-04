Overwatch 2 PvP Beta Feedback Addressed by Blizzard

Having launched the Overwatch 2 PvP beta test last week, Blizzard has now provided a preliminary response to the testers' feedback so far.

To begin with, the developers will focus on making sure support characters are more appealing to players.

We have heard clearly that support players feel both tanks and damage players have more new content to enjoy and explore in this Beta. Longer term, we believe the most effective way to tackle this issue is to add exciting new support heroes to the game, and that is part of our plans. In the near term, our hero design team is also experimenting with significant, but shorter lead time, ideas including new and refreshed abilities for some existing support heroes. These types of ideas could be deployed later this first Beta test but more likely would be in our next test.

Blizzard also promised quite a few changes coming to the brand new Overwatch 2 scoreboard.

Information displayed We'll be adding a new “Damage Mitigated” statistic that will reside next to Damage Done and Healing Done in the scoreboard. This statistic will cover things like damage blocked and damage reduced by other abilities such as Ana’s Nano Boost, Baptiste’s Immortality Field, and many others!

The team may also look at reworking the Fire system sometime in the future to complement the scoreboard system as we believe it can provide excitement for high-performing players. UI and Design The team is seeing a lot of feedback highlighting certain elements of the scoreboard and how they can be more effectively communicated in game, like evaluating ultimate abilities and hero pictures to decide where on the scoreboard those things can live.

Please keep in mind that this reworked scoreboard screen is a work in progress and the team will continue to iterate and improve this feature as we progress through testing. We’re already exploring multiple concepts for different layouts.

Overwatch 2 is expected to launch at some point next year, featuring a new replayable PvE mode.