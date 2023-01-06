Overwatch 2 “Battle for Olympus” LTM Drops, Junker Queen, Brigitte, Zarya, Moira Get Buffs

Overwatch 2 just wrapped up the annual Winter Wonderland event, and now it’s time to jump into something completely different. The Battle for Olympus limited-time mode is a new take on deathmatch, with a number of heroes, including Ramattra, Junker Queen, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Pharah, and Lucio getting new Greek-god-themed makeovers and powers. You can check out a trailer for the Battle for Olympus LTM, below.

The Battle for Olympus LTM launches alongside a new patch, which provides buffs for a number of heroes, including Junker Queen, Zarya, Brigitte, and Moira. Here’s a rundown of the changes…

Junker Queen

Adrenaline Rush (passive): This passive ow heals for the remaining wound damage when an enemy dies with wounds on them.

Carnage: Cooldown is now reduced by 2 seconds for each enemy it impacts.

Jagged Blade: Thrown impact damage reduced from 80 to 50.

Jagged Blade: Thrown direct impacts now add a 30 damage wound to the stuck target. Stacks with wounds caused by Quick Melee or returning Jagged Blade hits.

Zarya

Energy degeneration reduced from 2.2 to 2 per second.

Delay before energy degeneration begins after gaining energy increased from 1 to 2 seconds.

Brigitte

Barrier Shield: Health increased from 250 to 300.

Moira

Biotic Orb: Dealing damage with Biotic Orb now restores a small amount of Biotic Energy.

General Update

Career Profile: Game Reports for completed matches in the history tab will stay persistent across sessions and reset between patches rather than every session

Of course, the latest update also includes the usual array of bug fixes and smaller tweaks. You can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Overwatch 2 can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The Battle for Olympus LTM and the accompanying patch are available now.