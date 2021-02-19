Outriders Demo Detailed Ahead of Next Week; Progress to Carry Over

Developer People Can Fly unveiled all of the details surrounding next week's Outriders demo. The single most important tidbit of news is that progress will carry over to the full game, making it meaningful for anyone interested in playing the full experience that ships on April 1st. Crossplay is also going to be available, though it'll be in beta form and you will have to manually enable it through the settings.

There won't be any preload, and the download size of the Outriders demo is expected to be around 24GB. There's no NDA either, so you can stream and talk about it to your heart's content.

The servers will go live at 9 AM Pacific Time on Thursday, February 25th.

There is no time limit, either for playing or for accessing it prior to launch. The demo is also planned to remain live beyond launch.

The demo includes the game’s prologue & opening chapter. This means that gear & enemies that you come across will be the early game variants. The further you get in the full Outriders story, the more twisted, exotic and powerful both gear & enemies will become

The Outriders demo runs up until the showdown with Gauss, the first rival Altered who may be even more dangerous than you.

- Some side missions unlock after defeating Gauss so you will be able to go back and explore the world.

- This means you can try out every class without needing to delete any characters.

- This will allow you to earn your classes 4th ability and be able to to mix and match your active skills in the demo.

- This will also allow you to earn 2 skill points that you can apply to your skill tree.

- World Tiers are our dynamic difficulty system. At level 5, your chance for higher rarity gear is increased, but the drop chance for Legendary Gear is still extremely low.

- Resources are mainly used within our extensive crafting system but can also be traded for better gear from the armorers in the game. The crafting system unlocks in the full game once you’re at a point beyond the demo content, but you can save your resources for use with that system.

The Outriders demo is going to be available for PC on Steam/Epic Games Store and GeForce NOW, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series S/X. Google Stadia isn't getting it, but it will see the launch of the actual game at some point in early April.