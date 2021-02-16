Square Enix’s Outriders is Coming to Stadia in Early April

Square Enix is bringing its newest action RPG and shooter hybrid Outriders to Google Stadia at the same time as every other platform.

The game is set to launch on April 1 on all consoles, and that means Stadia users won't have to wait a longer time than everyone else to get their hands on the game. This announcement follows developer People Can Fly's confirmation that Outriders would be hitting Stadia "later this year."

Now the cat's out of the bag, and if you're planning to play on Stadia, you can jump in at the same time as everyone else.

Here's a glimpse at what you can expect from Outriders, courtesy of the developer:

OUTRIDERS is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, OUTRIDERS offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly. INTENSITY OF A SHOOTER, DEPTH OF AN RPG OUTRIDERS’ brutal and bloody combat combines frenetic gunplay, violent powers and deep RPG systems to create a true genre hybrid. A DARK AND DESPERATE JOURNEY Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal. DYNAMIC 1-3 PLAYER CO-OP Play single-player or join up to two friends in drop-in drop-out co-op as you tackle the horrors of a hyper-evolved planet. FOUR UNIQUE CLASSES Create and customize your own Outrider and choose from four unique classes each with its own skill tree to define your own playstyle. SCAVENGE & ADAPT Customize and upgrade your Outrider with countless items of mod-able guns and gear, as you leave humanity behind.

We previewed Outriders last year and came away impressed by what we saw. Here's what we thought:

"Outriders already looks like what a cross-gen shooter should be aiming to achieve in 2020. Particle effects scatter about with each explosion or glorified headshot, character models look almost as good in gameplay as they do during brief cutscenes, and it all runs smoothly on the high-end PCs we ran our preview demos on, even if the pre-beta build isn't optimized yet. With Outriders being one of the first cross-platform games to bridge the game into the next generation of PlayStation and Xbox, this is one title to keep an eye on once People Can Fly is ready to talk about their plans for next-gen console gaming."

Gear up for Outriders when it hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on April 1.