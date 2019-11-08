The Outer Worlds Switch Release Date Narrowed Down to Early 2020; Game Surpassing Expectations

Publisher Take-Two Interactive has narrowed down The Outer Worlds Switch release date.

We already knew that Obsidian Entertainment’s latest action-RPG would be coming to the Switch in 2020, but during Take Two’s latest financial earnings call with investors, the publisher clarified that the title will be releasing on Nintendo’s hybrid platform in FY2020. Since Take-Two Interactive’s current fiscal year (FY2020) runs through March 31, this means that Switch owners will be able to enjoy The Outer Worlds early 2020.

According to Take-Two, The Outer Worlds is a critical success and sales are exceeding expectations. “It’s outperforming our expectations handily,” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said during the conference call. “We’re very happy.”

In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation after drifting in space for seventy years on a lost colonist ship, the Hope. Here at the edge of the galaxy, corporations control all aspects of life in Halcyon, and they are hiding a dark secret that could destroy the colony. As you explore multiple, distinct locations in the game’s vibrant world, you will encounter various factions, and meet a host of multi-faceted characters who may offer assistance in your missions. But choose carefully, as the actions and choices you make will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. Your choices affect not only the game’s narrative, but your character progression, companion stories, and different endgame scenarios.

“When we set out to create a new RPG universe for players to explore, meaningful player choice was at the core of everything we wanted to build,” said Tim Cain, co-game director at Obsidian upon the game's release last month. “The Outer Worlds is our love letter to fans who want to role play as any character they’d like, whether it’s a hero, a villain, or even Leonard Boyarsky.”

The Outer Worlds is available globally now for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Be sure to check out our very own review in case you haven't done so.