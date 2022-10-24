Oscar Isaac Is Hopeful Metal Gear Solid Movie Comes to Fruition

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, renowned actor Oscar Isaac (Star Wars, Dune, Moon Knight) provided a very brief update on the Metal Gear Solid movie adaptation.

We want it to happen. Be excited. What's the script? What's the story? What's the take? But hopeful that comes to fruition because there's so much potential for that. It's an incredible game. It's my favorite.

The actor's words aren't exactly the most promising for fans, as it sounds like there has been close to no progress on the project in the last two years. Oscar Isaac was cast as protagonist Solid Snake in late 2020, according to a report by Deadline.

However, the actor actively tried to get the role for some time. Back in 2019, he picked Metal Gear Solid as the gaming adaptation he would like to star in.

Metal Gear Solid, that's the one. I'm throwing my hat in for that one. With the video game thing, I think the trick will be how do you replicate the feeling of what it feels like to play a video game. I think where it goes wrong often is with the plots.

In August 2021, after being cast into the role of Solid Snake, Oscar Isaac expanded on his feelings for Hideo Kojima's magnum opus.

I just loved the game. I love the feeling that the game would give me every time I’d play. It’s just a strangely isolated, mournful, lonely game to play that has these incredible moments of violence and terror with these weird, psychedelic concepts and villains. But, yes, it’s kind of like psychedelic military horror things that happen. And the truth is, underneath the whole thing, it’s an anti-war story. So I think those are the elements I really love. And, like I said, I love the feel of playing it, and the big question of: can something like that be transferred – or can you explore those themes in a really interesting way – on film.

The Metal Gear Solid movie will be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts and produced by Sony Pictures. In related news, IP owner Konami is reviving Silent Hill, and MGS fans surely hope they will do the same with MGS even on the gaming side.