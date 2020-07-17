OnePlus Nord’s Camera Specification is Now Confirmed

OnePlus Nord is all set to release on 21st July, and we have been hearing a lot of great details about the device. The device was shown off recently in two colorways, and all thanks to the hype that surrounds this phone, pretty much everything is confirmed. The phone is no longer a mystery to any one of us.

However, little information was still waiting to be official. Over a week ago, we talked about the camera specs of the OnePlus Nord, but at that time, those were just speculations. However, the company has announced the official camera spec sheet today, and yes, the OnePlus Nord does seem like it is going to have an impressive array for a budget device.

OnePlus Nord Will Sport Sony's 48-Megapixel IMX586 on the Back, Along With an 8-Megapixel Ultra-Wide Camera, a 5-Megapixel Depth Camera and a Macro Sensor

In a forum post titled Heart & Passion 2: Camera, the company has gone ahead and revealed the camera system that the OnePlus Nord is going to bring to the table. The specs that have been shared with us do corroborate with the information that was provided to us in the past, so at this point, there is no room for any doubt or questions.

On the back, the OnePlus Nord will bring a 48-megapixel IMX586 sensor by Sony, you will also have an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, as well as a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a macro sensor for close up shots. On the front, the camera is going to have a 32-megapixel main sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor that will be ultra-wide. Now the forum post did not specify the resolution fo the front ultra-wide, but based on the previous information at hand, we can assume it's going to be an 8-megapixel sensor.

The main camera is said to bring OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) along with a bright f/1.75 aperture. Which makes it one of the finest cameras in the market, especially when you look at its given price point.