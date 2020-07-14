OnePlus Nord Officially Shows Up in Grey and Blue Colors

OnePlus Nord is all ready to be released on 21st July via an augmented reality event. However, this is one of those devices that have received so much press over the past couple of weeks that at this time, it is safe to say that we know everything we need to know about the device and what it will be bringing alongside with it.

Not just through leaks, though. OnePlus themselves have been giving us information on the device, directly or indirectly. The latest one is again official, and it simply shows us how the device is going to look like.

New Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Renders Show a Boxier Design, Could Bring Back the IR Blaster

Here is How the OnePlus Nord Looks like in Grey and Blue

The reveal happened during a Q/A session between MKBHD (Marques Brownlee) and Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, and it was a pretty interesting session in which we learned some interesting things about OnePlus as a company, but the most important one was how the device is going to look like and well, here is your first official look in grey and blue. I have to say, I really love how the blue colour turned out. It is one of the more tastefully done blue colours in a smartphone.

Now obviously, the Q/A session lasted a good 18 minutes and 58 seconds and a lot of interesting things were shared like why OnePlus does not use NFC or does not get their phones IP certified. You can look at the whole video below.

Like we said before, the OnePlus Nord is launching this month on 21st. OnePlus has announced that this reveal will be the first time a smartphone will be revealed through augmented reality, and needless to say, we are pretty excited to see how the device is going to turn out. We are already aware that it will be bringing a Snapdragon 765G. 4,115 mAh battery and the camera specs have been shared, as well. Now, all we need is an official release and a price tag and we're all set.