OnePlus Nord Official “Creator Cases” Leak Online

After months of speculations, we are finally aware of the fact that OnePlus Nord is a reality, and as we are heading towards the release date, we are getting more and more information on what the device is going to be like. We recently talked about how the device is going to look like and today, we have another leak that is showing the "Creator Cases" that OnePlus will be offering alongside the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord Creator Cases Have Been Made in Collaboration With Camilla Engstrom, Finsta, and JerryRigEverything

Now if you are familiar with OnePlus, you must know how they are known for releasing different finishes for their devices or some really good looking cases. This time, however, OnePlus Nord users will be able to buy six official cases, 3 of them which are created in collaboration with some artists and YouTubers. You can look at the cases below and see if you can spot your favourite creator.

Now the leak is obviously coming from @evleaks, who is herpes the most prolific tipster in the history of mobile, so these cases are going to become a reality. However, we are not sure whether OnePlus will be offering these cases in a limited run or you can buy as many as you want.

As far as the specs are concerned, we know that the OnePlus Nord is going to run on a Snapdragon 765G, so you are going to get good performance out of it. We also have other information such as the camera specs.

This will be the first time since 2015 that we will be seeing a non-flagship device from OnePlus. The Nord is supposed to be priced under $500 and will be going official on 21st July. The launch is going to be something special as it is the first time a smartphone is being launched through an augmented reality event.