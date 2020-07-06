OnePlus Nord Will be the First Smartphone to be Launched via an AR Event

OnePlus Nord is official and we are already well aware of that. However, so far, there is little known about the device. For months, we were told that this will be called OnePlus Z, until the company officially announced that it is going to be OnePlus Nord. However, we are not sure if Nord is just the name of the smartphone and it represents a series, in that case, the name will be something else.

We are already aware that OnePlus Nord is slated to be announced this month but we now have some information on the device's launch.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we have seen smartphone launches in a completely different light, and honestly, there is nothing wrong with it. However, OnePlus is shaking things up a bit as thanks to the recent invites that are going out, we can tell that the OnePlus Nord's launch will be based on augmented reality, and honestly, we are all for it. Why? We have not seen anything like this happen before.

The information also reveals that the phone is launching on 21st July. Here are what the invites look like. Courtesy of Ishan Agarwal, who has given us some pretty convincing tips in the past.





As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord will be coming with the Snapdragon 765G, and we are also expecting a dual punch-hole camera. We already know that the phone is up for preorders in certain regions, and in addition to that, we have had a glimpse of how it is looking. As far as the pricing is concerned, the device is going to cost under $500, but we are not sure just how low the price is going to be, to begin with.