OnePlus is dedicated to providing the users with a better overall experience and therefore, is currently rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.7 update for OnePlus Nord. The new update brings a number of software changes, making the overall usability of the phone much better and simpler as well. The new update brings a host of changes to the camera, as well as the screen of the device, but for some reason, the security patch is still on July.

OnePlus Nord's New Update is Aiming to Improve the Camera, Screen, and Overall User Experience

For starters, the OxygenOS 10.5.7 is good when t comes to including changes like improved video stabilization when shooting at 4K 60 frames per second videos through the front-facing camera. However, the official changelog suggests that the update also includes improvements for macro camera, general power consumption, Bluetooth connection stability.

You can check the full changelog below.

Power Improved general power consumption

Camera Improved 4k 60 FPS video stabilization of front camera Improved image clarity of macro camera

Display Improved general display calibration

Bluetooth Improved Bluetooth connection stability

Network Improved voice call stability



As said before, the OnePlus Nord's new update is still on the July 2020 update, whereas most of the other OEMs are already ahead of the curve in providing the latest security patches. However, OnePlus did state how they are planning on making the experience a lot better by bringing in more and more changes.

Additionally, at the time of writing, the update is only rolling out to a small number of OnePlus users but will soon start rolling out to more people as well. Here is to hoping that OnePlus pushes out another update soon that hopefully updates to the latest security patch and additionally, brings even more changes.

Have you received the update on your OnePlus Nord? Let us know what the performance of your device is like.