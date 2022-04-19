OnePlus Nord N20 is a 5G-Enabled Phone for Under $300

OnePlus has decided to expand the Nord lineup again but this time around, with a twist. The company has decided to announce the OnePlus Nord N20, a phone that will be launching on 28th April, later this month, and will be exclusive to T-Mobile.

The OnePlus Nord N20 is going to be an affordable 5G phone sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. The phone will also come with 6 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of storage, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. You can expand the storage via a microSD card up to 512GB capacity. You are also getting access to a charger in the box.

The OnePlus Nord N20 also ships with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display but you would be sad to know that you are just getting 60Hz instead of 90Hz or 120Hz. However, the phone does come with an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the back, you are looking at a 64-megapixel main sensor, a monochrome sensor, and a macro lens. On the front, you are looking at an unspecified punch-hole camera. Sadly, the OnePlus Nord N20 will also not bring the signature alert slider.

The strangest thing about the device is that the phone is shipping with Android 11 in a day and age where Android 12 has become a lot more common. The Nord N20 is going to launch on 28th April, later this month, and will be priced at $282. The phone will be available exclusively through T-Mobile with no word on global availability.\