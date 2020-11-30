OnePlus 9E is Allegedly the Third Phone in OnePlus 9 Series

It should not be a surprise that OnePlus is planning on launching its usual set of phones next year. We have the usual suspects that will be the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, and there have been some leaks about these phones. However, we didn't know that there is allegedly a third phone in the series as well called the OnePlus 9E.

Tipster Reveals That OnePlus 9E Will be Launching Alongside OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

The tip is coming from Max J, a renowned leaker when it comes to this smartphone, and he claims that the OnePlus 9 series will bring three devices. We will have the standard OnePlus 9, the top-notch 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9E. Whether it will be better than both devices or will be a lowered price option is not something he's revealed.

This is what Max had to say in his Voice post.

“Everyone is talking about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro but there is a third device no one has talked about yet. The OnePlus 9E.”

Sadly, the post does not reveal any other information about the device; it claims that with the OnePlus 9E, the company is trying to mimic what Samsung does with their phones. Samsung has made a habit of releasing multiple versions of the same phone. For starters, there were three models of the Galaxy S10 when it launched, the same goes for the Galaxy S20 series, and we are probably going to get three launch models with the S21 series, as well.

Sadly, there is no other information about the device at the time of writing, so the only thing we can do is wait and see if this actually happens. We do know that OnePlus has been trying to expand its portfolio. They have done with the Nord series in the past, so it would not be surprising that they deliver something different this time around.

We will be keeping you posted about any more news on the phone as we get closer to the launch date.