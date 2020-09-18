OnePlus 8T Will be Launching as Early as October 14th

When OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were launched earlier this year, we already knew that OnePlus will be bringing the slightly better version of either of the devices sometime later this year, but what we didn't know was how quick it would be. We have seen the OnePlus 8T leak a couple of times in renders as well as detailed specs, but today, we have a tip that suggests that OnePlus 8T is going to be launching as early as October 14th, which means less than a month.

OnePlus 8T Will Bring a Faster Refresh Rate Screen in a Familiar Looking Package

According to our source, OnePlus is currently in the midst of planning the launch of OnePlus 8T to be on 14th October. The event is going to be online-only and will be streamed globally. Something similar to what we have seen with the launch of OnePlus Nord. However, due to the pandemic, the timing could be adjusted slightly, but the phone is certainly real and happening very soon.

TikTok and WeChat to be Banned in the U.S. on September 20th

If we are to go by the previous history of T series devices by OnePlus, the launch normally takes place sometime in September. The OnePlus 7T, for instance, was introduced in September of 2019, but considering how we are halfway through the month, there is no indication so far. So, it only goes to show that the company could bring the phone to us in October, which does not seem like a bad idea, at all.

With that said, you should know that the OnePlus 8T is not going to be a huge departure from the original OnePlus 8 as it will still feature all the same internals except a faster refresh rate screen, now offering 120Hz rather than 90Hz. The phone has also gone through a facelift, and now looks a lot like the 2020 flagships that we have seen, and honestly, that is not bad at all.

Are you happy with your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro or have you been waiting for the OnePlus 8T? Let us know your thoughts below.