At this point, we have a whole lot of information available on both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. We are well aware of the fact that the phone is launching on 14th April, later this month. We have had our hands on a lot of information on the device and the good thing is that so far, we are pretty much aware of everything that the device is going to be.

However, that does not mean that the leaks are going to stop coming. We got word on some more information about the device that reveals some interesting details about both of the models that the company will be bringing in the market and how they will be different.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Will be Two of the Most Powerful Devices Available in the Market

Now, we were aware of most of the information about the devices. We already know about the specifications of the device, as well as the fact that there is going to be 30W wireless charging. However, the wireless charging is only available on the OnePlus 8 Pro and not the OnePlus 8. Additionally, the leak also reveals that the charger is not going to continuously deliver 30W, which makes sense as it will need to cool down a bit, slowing down the supply, as well.

Both devices will be running on Snapdragon 865 SoC that is, of course, 5G enabled, both devices are going to ship with 8 or 12GB RAM. However, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the one which is getting LPDDR5 while the OnePlus 8 is limited to LPDDR4X. More differences include the colors; the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue whereas the OnePlus 8 will be available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow. The elder brother will also get IP68 rating, which is missing from the OnePlus 8. Moving on, we have 120Hz display on the OnePlus 8 Pro whereas the OnePlus 8 will be available only in 90Hz refresh rate.

The color choice definitely looks interesting. Moreover, these options do fall in line with the previously leaked case options that the device will be getting. With the device less than a week away from the official launch, it is anything but a surprise given the leaks we have witnessed so far.

However, the one thing that is for sure is that both the devices are shaping up to be impressive in almost every aspect. Let's see how they perform when they are finally released.

