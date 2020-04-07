OnePlus 8 Series Will Have Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charging

At this point, the OnePlus 8 devices are anything but a surprise. The official launch is just a week away but that does not stop the company from revealing some interesting bits. The key specifications of the device were already confirmed by the CEO, but the news we have right now refers to the charging technology that the phones will be using.

We are aware of the companies prolific history of using really fast charging in the past but OnePlus is one of the very few companies that were still without wireless charging. Well, that changes with the OnePlus 8 series that is launching.

In the latest blog post, the company has finally gone ahead and shared some interesting details on the wireless charging they will be using called the Warp Charge 30.

OnePlus 8 Series Will Have 30W Wireless Charging, One of the Fastest in the Industry

Now the best thing about this wireless fast charger is that it is going to deliver 30W of power wirelessly. For the sake of comparison, the Galaxy S20 series tops off at 15W, so that is twice the power.

OnePlus did go into details about the charger and how they achieved it on their blog post. You can read an excerpt from the post below.

Today, we can say with confidence that the Warp Charge 30 Wireless is a product we’re proud of. With a peak output of up to 30W, this powerful new wireless charger ensures your device goes from 1% to 50% in only half an hour.



Innovative engineering

To achieve these drastically improved charging speeds, we needed to combine the industry’s first isolated charge pump with Warp wireless direct charging architecture. The highly effective charge pump ensures a charge efficiency of 97% and minimizes the amount of energy converted into heat. Designed with similar functionalities to that of a kill switch, the isolated charge pump deactivates charging when abnormal currents and voltages are detected. This function helps to maintain a stable charge and keeps your phone safe while powering up. To improve charging efficiency and maintain a high-power charge for longer, we utilized Warp wireless direct charging architecture. This innovative technology enables real time communication between the wireless charger and the phone through a customized chip. The chip assists in controlling the charger’s current and voltage to maximize overall efficiency. By combining these two pioneering technologies, we were able to ensure a powerful 30W wireless charge that’s both fast and stable. Then there’s also the matter of Qi wireless charging. Considering most wireless chargers are Qi-compatible, it should come as no surprise that we made sure our wireless charging technology is also compatible with all Qi wireless chargers at 5W. In essence, this means that you can use almost any third-party wireless charger for a OnePlus device. On top of that, if you are using a Qi wireless charger that supports a 10W EPP standard, you’ll be able to get 10W charging speeds for your OnePlus phone.

Needless to say, we can easily say that OnePlus has outdone themselves with their innovation once again. Recently, we reported that the OnePlus 8 devices have been awarded with the best smartphone display. That coupled with the fact that the devices will now have wireless charging already means that the devices are shaping up to be pretty interesting.

OnePlus 8 series will be revealed on 14th April, later this month. Along with a new pair of wireless earphones, as well. Keep an eye out for official coverage.

