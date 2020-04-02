OnePlus 8 Earns the Best Smartphone Display by DisplayMate

At this point, it is safe to say that we know almost everything about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series of devices. Everything from the leaked colours and the official release date to key specifications. There is no denying that the device is shaping up to be one of the most powerful and highly sought after devices, and will definitely compete against the other flagships we have seen so far.

Every year, whenever a phone is released, 3rd party companies take on them and find out just how good they are. We are already aware of DXOMark that is renowned for their camera reviews as well as DisplayMate that is renowned for giving display awards.

OnePlus 8 Pro Renders Show New Colour and Case Options

DisplayMate Awards OnePlus 8 With Highest Rating and Best Smartphone Display

In a surprising turn of events, DisplayMate has revealed on their official Twitter account that the OnePlus 8 series of devices have the highest A+ Display Rating and Best Smartphone Display awards. This technically means that the displays are predominantly better than the ones found on the Galaxy S20 series as well as the Huawei P40 series of devices.

However, at the time of writing, DisplayMate has not revealed any in-depth information about how they came to the conclusion. But we suppose that is all under NDA at the moment. You can read the official Tweet from DisplayMate below.

DisplayMate's in-depth Display Shoot-Out for the OnePlus 8 series Smartphones have earned our Highest A+ Display Rating and DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Awards, with 10+ Display Performance Records including Color Accuracy that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect!! — DisplayMate Tech (@DisplayMate) April 2, 2020

Now, some might call this an exaggeration because we are having a hard time believing this ourselves. If you have used the Galaxy S20 devices, you will get to know that the display is excellent in almost all cases, but if we go by what DisplayMate has said, it means that the OnePlus 8 series is going to have a better display than the Galaxy S20 series.

We already know that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be coming with a 120Hz display running on WQHD+ and the OnePlus 8 will have an FHD+ display running at 90Hz. Both devices are launching on 14th April, later this month. We will be covering the official launch as well as all the follow-up content that we get our hands on once the devices launch.

Are you planning to get your hands on either of the devices? Let us know what you think about DisplayMate's rating.