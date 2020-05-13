Get the OnePlus 7 Pro With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 855 for a $150 Discount

This year’s OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are on the higher end of the price spectrum, but there’s still a silver lining in all of this; a discounted OnePlus 7 Pro. That is right, the company’s flagship from last year is now cheaper than ever, coming in at $549, resulting in a $150 discount. If you don’t want to spend on the latest and greatest offering, here’s your chance to experience one of the best devices made by the company last year.

Firstly, it comes with a massive 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a smooth 90Hz panel. The next thing is performance and with its Snapdragon 855, the OnePlus 7 Pro can deliver plenty of it, while also providing software support for a couple of years. Aside from that, the flagship’s chipset is complemented with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is more than sufficient for regular users.

Thanks to the 16MP pop-up camera, you also get a cleaner display, with no notch or punch-hole camera in sight, if that’s your jam. Also, there’s a wide range of photography options available for the user, as the OnePlus 7 Pro features a 48MP main, 8MP 3x telephoto, and 16MP ultrawide sensor. There might not be any Qi wireless charging support for the OnePlus 7 Pro, but it does feature a 4000mAh battery, along with 30W Warp Charge support for quickly topping up its cell.

For $549, this is an excellent deal for customers that don’t believe there’s any justification in spending a ton of money on 2020 flagship.

