Android 10 for OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Won’t be Available Until 2020

OnePlus, unlike most OEMs out there, is fairly punctual when it comes to delivering major software upgrades. The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro were the first to receive the Android 10 update, followed by the OnePlus 6 and 6T. However, users of both devices have been complaining that the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T make the devices worse. According to the company's Android 10 roadmap, the OnePlus 5 and 5T will also receive the update next year.

However, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G users are still stuck on Android Pie, and that isn't changing until next year. A lot of users expressed concern over this and OnePlus CEO Pete Lau posted a reply that sheds some light on the situation. According to his statement:

OnePlus 7 Pro US Models No Longer Include 6GB, 12GB RAM Variants

Recently, several users using the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Edition have voiced their concerns, that Android 10 update is still yet to arrive on their phones. I understand your concerns and have been quite occupied with the matter myself, which is why I would like to take this opportunity to talk to you.

OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 update delayed because 5G phones need additional testing

Lau further added that 5G is relatively new technology hence it requires a deeper level of understanding and more rigorous tests, debugging and optimizations to be done to software and hardware. Additionally, OnePlus had to "make system optimizations from the fundamental system architecture, in order to deliver a truly fantastic 5G experience".

Lau promises that OnePlus will "undoubtedly overcome these obstacles" and deliver Android 10 "as soon as it is ready. Based on the current R&D progress and compatibility with various partners." He further adds that it should be out by the first quarter of 2020.

Prima facie, the statement looks like little more than garden variety marketing gobbledegook that says nothing. However, Lau makes several valid points about 5G phones needing additional testing. The technology is still very new and available only in a handful of areas. A late, polished update is much better than a rushed, buggy one.

Products mentioned in this post OnePlus 6

USD 499.5 OnePlus 7

USD 418.9 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.