One UI 4 Beta is Officially Rolling Out For Samsung Galaxy S21 Series in September

Samsung is gradually working on its pace to release the latest software updates for its userbase. Google's Android 12 currently rests in the beta phase and is available to smartphone OEMs to tinker with according to their platform's need. Now, the Android 12 based One UI 4 beta will soon be available to Samsung's Galaxy S21 owners. Samsung has confirmed today that One UI 4 will be available to Galaxy S21 series users in September.

Samsung's Android 12-Based One UI 4 Beta is Coming to Galaxy S21 Series in September

As mentioned earlier, Samsung has confirmed in its community forums that the Android 12 based One UI 4 beta software will be available to Galaxy S21 series users in September. Take note that the exact release date of the platform is not mentioned at this point, the company does say that the beta program is "coming soon!"

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE Mass Production Scheduled for Next Month

Samsung's Galaxy S21 trio is the company's current flagship model and it is not a surprise that the devices will be the first to get the beta updates. In addition to this, there are a plethora of Samsung devices that will be updated to Android 12 in the future, the Galaxy S21 series is the first one to join the beta program for One UI 4 once it goes live.

Samsung's One UI 4 will bring major changes to the platform like visual enhancements, new app icons, and accent colors to match the theme of the device. Moreover, Samsung will also play a major role to tighten the operating system's security using Knox along with additional under-the-hood improvements. We will see more details on the changes that One UI 4 beta will have to offer when it goes live for Galaxy devices.

As mentioned earlier, Android 12 itself rests in the beta stage at this point in time and the company will see fit to release it to the general public sometime later this year. We will share more details on the One UI 4 beta program, so be sure to stick around.

Are you looking to give One UI 4 beta a swing? Let us know in the comments.