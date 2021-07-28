Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 Beta Will be Available Soon

At this point, Samsung is undoubtedly one of the most impressive Android brands right now, especially when it comes to updates. Granted, their One UI does provide the definitive experience when you are talking about the overall Android experience, and even better than the stock Android but Samsung's dedication towards providing timely updates is something that we cannot overlook. Now, the latest word suggests that Android 12-based One UI 4.0 is not going to be far for your phones.

Galaxy S21 Series Could Soon Get the Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 Beta Update.

As per a community manager on Samsung's Korean forums, the One UI 4.0 beta that will be based on Android 12 will come soon, and it will be available for the Galaxy S21 series. The represented also posted in an image that details the beta program.

The banner talks about how the Android 12 will be available on the carrier and unlocked Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra devices. Additionally, the image we shared encourages users to visit the Samsung Members app to find the relevant information on where to signup for the One UI 4.0 beta. However, we are not sure if the beta will be available for users outside Korea, at least at the time of writing.

Currently, there is a lack of available information on the Android 12-based One UI 4.0. Still, if we have anything to go by, you can expect features such as color extraction tool for themes, tweaks to quick tiles, privacy dashboard, as well as more features.

Let us know what features you expect and whether you are looking forward to One UI 4.0 on your Galaxy S21 device. If you want to see whether your Galaxy device is eligible for the Android 12 update or not, you can head over here and check out the list.