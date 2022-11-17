Once Human Receives a new Trailer at PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview; PC Beta Test Details Revealed

Once Human is a new multiplayer horror shooter designed by Starry Studios that ties in elements of sandbox titles, armed with weapons and supernatural abilities. Players who want to try the game will find out that a beta test on PC will be coming soon, and you can wishlist the game on Steam.

The title also had a brand new trailer revealed at the PC Game Show 2023 Preview earlier today, which you can watch below.

Players enter a world where they’re tasked with scavenging and surviving against the Aberrant, mutated monsters that are responsible for the rather desolate state that Earth is in. Once Human’s theme centers around a concept described as “New Weird” (which combines the aesthetics and themes of science fiction, fantasy, and horror) to strike its horror beats.

Once Human’s gameplay revolves around being a first-person shooter with your abilities being a significant mechanic on hand (think Destiny 2). Exploring the post-apocalyptic world has multiple aspects planned, including driving around the wastes, fighting boss monsters for unique loot, a crafting system, and even fighting others to get their gear.

The game’s upcoming beta will be happening on January 6th, 2023, and players can join in two ways:

Visiting the game’s website, or

Clicking here to fill out a questionnaire to qualify for the beta test.

As for the game’s full release date, that’ll be sometime in Q4 2023, which places it between October and December of next year. Once again, players can wishlist the game on Steam for further updates or join the game’s official Discord.

Currently, no other platforms for the title have been announced, but we’ll update you if new platforms are confirmed. We’ll continue to update as more information on Once Human, including release, betas, and trailers, are released. Once Human is scheduled to launch in Q4 2023 on PC via Steam.