OLED iPad Pro to Launch in Spring 2024, Both Models to Feature Same Display Quality as Apple’s Premium iPhones

Apple has yet to shift away from mini-LED, and it will take a couple of years for the company to upgrade to OLED technology for the 2024 iPad Pro models. Luckily, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions are said to feature the same high-quality panel that is assembled for the company’s iPhone range.

OLED Would Remove ‘Halo’ Effect From Current iPad Pro Models, Bringing Increased Maximum Brightness, Contrast Ratio, Color Accuracy, and Other Benefits to the Table

A dedicated spring event is reported to be held in 2024 for the OLED iPad Pro models, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his ‘Power On’ newsletter, he claims that there will be no difference in the quality of the panels, as the hardware present on the tablets will match the quality of what is attached on the iPhone.

“As others have reported, look for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros in spring 2024 with OLED screens—matching the quality of the displays in the iPhone.”

Recently, DisplayMate gave the iPhone 14 Pro Max the highest number of awards, including one where the flagship touted the best smartphone display ever, beating the iPhone 13 Pro Max from last year. For 2024, Apple will push forward with the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, and given that the iPhone 14 Pro Max display was better than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s, we can only expect improved attributes on the models launching two years from now.

The same panels getting used on new iPad Pro models means that users will enjoy the same image quality when viewing HDR content and experience near-picture-perfect color accuracy when doing video or image edits using professional-grade software. Not just this, Apple is said to incorporate hybrid OLED technology, which eliminates that ‘wrinkled’ effect from panels and are also cheaper to mass produce.

As for which supplier will fulfill the OLED iPad Pro display orders, it will likely be Samsung taking up the majority of the share. The Korean giant initially refused initially refused Apple unless the company placed a large enough order for two-stack tandem OLED technology. Later, we reported that the manufacturer agreed, but mass production is not expected to start until 2024. In some capacity, LG may also be involved, but we will find out more details in the coming months. Hopefully, there will be no delays in Apple’s plans.