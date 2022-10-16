Menu
Company

2024 iPad Models to Feature Hybrid OLED Panels That Are Cheaper to Make and Do Not Give off a ‘Wrinkled’ Look

Omar Sohail
Oct 16, 2022, 10:57 AM EDT
2024 iPad Models to Feature Hybrid OLED Panels That Are Cheaper to Make and Do Not Give off a ‘Wrinkled’ Look

Apple will eventually transition from mini-LED to OLED technology on future iPad models, but according to the latest report, it is not going to happen before 2024. However, instead of switching to flexible OLED panels, the company will apparently use hybrid OLED screens for two advantages; lower manufacturing cost and increased quality.

LG and Samsung Might Be Tasked With Mass Producing Hybrid OLED Panels for the 2024 iPad Models

The issue with flexible OLED technology is that not only are they more expensive to produce, but they also leave a more ‘crumpled’ look, especially when used in larger devices. Given that the iPad Pro series potentially launching in 2024 could feature OLED panels, that ‘wrinkled’ appearance of the display might put off a ton of customers after having paid a premium for those tablets.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
M2 iPad Pro Lineup to Be Announced This Tuesday, Claims Latest Report

A report published on The Elec states that Apple intended to use hybrid OLED technology on future iPad models, and the lowered manufacturing costs esd just one incentive. Unfortunately, getting a supplier to mass produce such panels could be difficult, though past reports have commented that Samsung and LG are expected to undertake the responsibility. Samsung initially refused to develop two-stack tandem OLED panels since there was not sufficient financial incentive for the manufacturer, but it later agreed.

Apple would have probably placed a larger order, which encouraged Samsung to proceed with the development. However, at this stage, it is unclear if the Korean giant showed the same enthusiasm when asked to mass produce hybrid OLED panels. LG was also said to help Apple in this matter, but given Samsung’s resources and expertise, the latter will likely receive the bulk of the orders.

For the time being, Apple will continue to use mini-LED panels on the top-tier iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models before gravitating to hybrid OLED. We will see what kind of improvements arrive with the newer technology, so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: The Elec

Products mentioned in this post

iPad Pro
MacBook Pro

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order