2024 iPad Models to Feature Hybrid OLED Panels That Are Cheaper to Make and Do Not Give off a ‘Wrinkled’ Look

Apple will eventually transition from mini-LED to OLED technology on future iPad models, but according to the latest report, it is not going to happen before 2024. However, instead of switching to flexible OLED panels, the company will apparently use hybrid OLED screens for two advantages; lower manufacturing cost and increased quality.

LG and Samsung Might Be Tasked With Mass Producing Hybrid OLED Panels for the 2024 iPad Models

The issue with flexible OLED technology is that not only are they more expensive to produce, but they also leave a more ‘crumpled’ look, especially when used in larger devices. Given that the iPad Pro series potentially launching in 2024 could feature OLED panels, that ‘wrinkled’ appearance of the display might put off a ton of customers after having paid a premium for those tablets.

A report published on The Elec states that Apple intended to use hybrid OLED technology on future iPad models, and the lowered manufacturing costs esd just one incentive. Unfortunately, getting a supplier to mass produce such panels could be difficult, though past reports have commented that Samsung and LG are expected to undertake the responsibility. Samsung initially refused to develop two-stack tandem OLED panels since there was not sufficient financial incentive for the manufacturer, but it later agreed.

Apple would have probably placed a larger order, which encouraged Samsung to proceed with the development. However, at this stage, it is unclear if the Korean giant showed the same enthusiasm when asked to mass produce hybrid OLED panels. LG was also said to help Apple in this matter, but given Samsung’s resources and expertise, the latter will likely receive the bulk of the orders.

For the time being, Apple will continue to use mini-LED panels on the top-tier iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models before gravitating to hybrid OLED. We will see what kind of improvements arrive with the newer technology, so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: The Elec