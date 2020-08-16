Official DIRT 5 PC System Requirements Released by Codemasters
Codemasters released the official DIRT 5 PC system requirements through the game's Steam page. It doesn't seem like the latest entry in the DIRT franchise will be particularly demanding, though we don't know exactly the kind of experience these minimum and recommend specifications will provide.
Official DIRT 5 PC System Requirements
MINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 (18362)
- Processor: Intel Core i3 2130 / AMD FX 4300
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD RX 480 (DirectX12 Graphics Card)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 60 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
- Additional Notes: PC audio solution containing Dolby Atmos® required for Dolby Atmos playback.
RECOMMENDED:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 (18362)
- Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Vega 64 (DirectX12 Graphics Card)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 60 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
- Additional Notes: PC audio solution containing Dolby Atmos® required for Dolby Atmos playback.
Before sharing the official DIRT 5 PC system requirements, Codemasters had also revealed the official soundtrack of the game (featuring over 40 artists) and how it will be integrated into the experience.
- American Authors - Microphone (Habitat Remix)
- Arkells - Years In The Making
- Barns Courtney - Fun Never Ends
- Car Seat Headrest - Hollywood
- Chaka Khan - Like Sugar
- Child of the Parish - Thread The Needles Eye
- Dinosaur Pile-Up - Back Foot
- EOB: Ed O'Brien - Shangri-La - Spike Stent Edit
- Floating Points - LesAlpx
- Foals - In Degrees
- Hero The Band - Shout
- Hockey Dad - I Missed Out
- Inhaler - We Have To Move On
- Jamie N Commons - Let’s Do It Till We Get It Right
- John J Presley - Left
- Mason - Dance, Shake, Move
- New Found Glory - Hit or Miss
- Noisy - Oi ATM
- Oh The Larceny - Check It Out
- Pearl Jam - Who Ever Said
- Sports Team - The Races
- Starcrawler - Home Alone
- Stormzy - Pop Boy (ft. Aitch)
- Tesla - Tied To The Tracks
- The Academic - SUPERLIKE
- The Amazons - Mother
- The Bloody Beetroots + Jet - My Name Is Thunder
- The Chemical Brothers - Bango
- The Hara - Friends
- The Heavy - A Whole Lot of Love
- The Killers - Caution
- The Mysterines - Gasoline
- The Prodigy - Timebomb Zone
- The Sherlocks - Magic Man
- The Shoes - Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)
- Twin Atlantic - Volcano
- Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown - Drive Me Mad
- Weshly Arms - Never Be The Same
- Wolfmother - Chase The Feeling (feat. Chris Cester)
- YUNGBLUD - Tin Pan Boy
In-game, this music will be the backdrop whenever you navigate through DIRT 5’s menus and race setups, and will naturally transition as you load into a race event. Once you’re racing, players will have multiple options for how to listen to the soundtrack. In the pause menu’s audio settings, choose ‘3D’ for the music to dynamically change as you race past speakers and points of interest along the track, or select ‘2D’ to have the music playing consistently through the race. There are, of course, options to adjust the volume levels, including switching the music off.
For our hands-on preview of DIRT 5, jump here. The game is out on October 5th for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
