Official DIRT 5 PC System Requirements Released by Codemasters

Codemasters released the official DIRT 5 PC system requirements through the game's Steam page. It doesn't seem like the latest entry in the DIRT franchise will be particularly demanding, though we don't know exactly the kind of experience these minimum and recommend specifications will provide.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 (18362) Processor: Intel Core i3 2130 / AMD FX 4300 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD RX 480 (DirectX12 Graphics Card) DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 60 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Additional Notes: PC audio solution containing Dolby Atmos® required for Dolby Atmos playback.



RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 (18362) Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Vega 64 (DirectX12 Graphics Card) DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 60 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Additional Notes: PC audio solution containing Dolby Atmos® required for Dolby Atmos playback.



Before sharing the official DIRT 5 PC system requirements, Codemasters had also revealed the official soundtrack of the game (featuring over 40 artists) and how it will be integrated into the experience.

American Authors - Microphone (Habitat Remix)

Arkells - Years In The Making

Barns Courtney - Fun Never Ends

Car Seat Headrest - Hollywood

Chaka Khan - Like Sugar

Child of the Parish - Thread The Needles Eye

Dinosaur Pile-Up - Back Foot

EOB: Ed O'Brien - Shangri-La - Spike Stent Edit

Floating Points - LesAlpx

Foals - In Degrees

Hero The Band - Shout

Hockey Dad - I Missed Out

Inhaler - We Have To Move On

Jamie N Commons - Let’s Do It Till We Get It Right

John J Presley - Left

Mason - Dance, Shake, Move

New Found Glory - Hit or Miss

Noisy - Oi ATM

Oh The Larceny - Check It Out

Pearl Jam - Who Ever Said

Sports Team - The Races

Starcrawler - Home Alone

Stormzy - Pop Boy (ft. Aitch)

Tesla - Tied To The Tracks

The Academic - SUPERLIKE

The Amazons - Mother

The Bloody Beetroots + Jet - My Name Is Thunder

The Chemical Brothers - Bango

The Hara - Friends

The Heavy - A Whole Lot of Love

The Killers - Caution

The Mysterines - Gasoline

The Prodigy - Timebomb Zone

The Sherlocks - Magic Man

The Shoes - Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)

Twin Atlantic - Volcano

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown - Drive Me Mad

Weshly Arms - Never Be The Same

Wolfmother - Chase The Feeling (feat. Chris Cester)

YUNGBLUD - Tin Pan Boy In-game, this music will be the backdrop whenever you navigate through DIRT 5’s menus and race setups, and will naturally transition as you load into a race event. Once you’re racing, players will have multiple options for how to listen to the soundtrack. In the pause menu’s audio settings, choose ‘3D’ for the music to dynamically change as you race past speakers and points of interest along the track, or select ‘2D’ to have the music playing consistently through the race. There are, of course, options to adjust the volume levels, including switching the music off.

For our hands-on preview of DIRT 5, jump here. The game is out on October 5th for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.