PS Plus Free Games for January Leak, Include Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5, and More

January’s PlayStation Plus free games likely won’t be announced until next week, but once again the reliable folks at Dealabs have leaked the lineup early. Apparently, the selection will include the popular co-op mine ‘em up Deep Rock Galactic, arcade racer Dirt 5, and the Atlus-Tecmo-Koei collaboration Persona 5 Strikers. Interestingly, it seems we’re getting two PS5 games (most previous months it’s been two PS4 games and only one PS5 option). Here’s a bit more detail about the latest lineup of PS Plus free games…

Deep Rock Galactic (PS4 and PS5) Deep Rock Galactic is a co-op Sci-Fi FPS featuring tough guy space dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters. Dirt 5 (PS4 and PS5) Dirt 5 is the most ambitious title to date in Codemasters' legendary off-road franchise to date. With a host of new features and jaw-dropping action, DIRT 5 gives you epic races, rock-solid customization and unmistakable style. Persona 5 Strikers (PS4) Join the Phantom Thieves and fight back against the corruption that is spreading across Japanese cities. A summer vacation with friends comes to an end when a distorted reality emerges: unveil the truth and make the hearts of those who have been trapped in the center of the singularity shine!

Of course, things can always change, but Dealabs has been right on the money with their leaks for months upon months now, so there’s no reason to suspect they’re not right again. Probably no salt needed in this case.

If this is the real PS Plus lineup, January is looking like a solid month. Not any big blockbusters, but Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5 are both a lot of fun, and Persona 5 Strikers might be worth it for Atlus fans. You can likely expect these games to be confirmed (or not) next Wednesday.