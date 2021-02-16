Xbox Game Pass Adds Dirt 5, Elite Dangerous, and More in Late February

Microsoft has revealed the titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in late February, and the month is definitely ending hotter than it began. Subscribers will be able to get their hands on the next-gen off-road racer Dirt 5, anime-infused Soulslike Code Vein, the sprawling space trading sim Elite Dangerous, and more!

Here are your late-February PC and console Game Pass titles:

Code Vein (PC) – February 18

In the not-too-distant future, a mysterious disaster has collapsed the world as we know it. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. Team up with your friends and embark on a journey to the ends of hell to unlock your past and escape your living nightmare in Code Vein.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition (Cloud and Console) – February 18

The ultimate edition of the award-winning RPG from the masters at Obsidian Entertainment is coming to Xbox Game Pass, featuring all major updates and expansions. Bend the world to your will as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition redefines the role-playing game experience for a new generation.

Wreckfest (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 18

Break the rules and take full-contact racing to the limit with Wreckfest! Expect epic crashes, neck-to-neck fights over the finish line, and new ways for metal to bend. These are the once-in-a-lifetime moments that can only be achieved in Wreckfest, with its true-to-life physics simulation crafted by legendary developer Bugbear, who also brought you FlatOut 1 & 2!

Killer Queen Black (Cloud and Console) – February 23

Fight for your hive in this strategic team platformer! Killer Queen Black is an intense multiplayer action/strategy platformer for up to eight players. Hop on the snail, hoard berries, or wipe out the enemy’s queen to claim victory. Fly solo, or team up with three of your friends as you race to complete one of three possible victory conditions.

Dirt 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 25

Get behind the wheel of incredible extreme cars and tear up the most stunning global locations in Dirt 5 – the next generation of off-road racing. The award-winning racer from Codemasters delivers a story-based Career mode, the all-new Playgrounds custom arena hub, customization options galore, thrilling online party modes and more, all with a pumping official soundtrack and bold art approach.

Elite Dangerous (Console) – February 25

Take control of your own starship in a cutthroat galaxy. Elite Dangerous is the definitive massively multiplayer space epic, bringing gaming’s original open world adventure to the modern generation with a connected galaxy, evolving narrative and the entirety of the Milky Way re-created at its full galactic proportions.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) – February 25

Time moves only when you move. The long-awaited third game in the groundbreaking Superhot franchise, Superhot: Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the signature power fantasy world of Superhot with more story, more signature gameplay, more action, and more guns. Keep dancing the slow-motion ballet of destruction for so much longer than ever before.