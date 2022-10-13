NVIDIA’s Updated GeForce RTX 3070 Ti & RTX 3060 Graphics Cards Show Up In Latest Drivers

NVIDIA has a new driver out today for its first Ada Lovelace GPU, the GeForce RTX 4090, but it also adds support for updated RTX 30 series cards.

NVIDIA's Latest GPU Driver Not Just Supports Ada Lovelace "GeForce RTX 4090" But Also Adds RTX 3070 Ti & RTX 3060 Series Too

The new graphics driver from NVIDIA — the 522.25 Game Ready driver — was launched today to fully unleash the potential of the RTX 4090 graphics card. What was unexpected was support added to three unreleased but rumored RTX 30 series cards, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with GA102 GPU, the RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X memory, and also the RTX 3060 with 8 GB memory.

VideoCardz was made aware of this discovery by one of their readers ("westlake"), which brought about an investigation into the nv_dispig.inf file, which lists all of the device IDs in the latest graphics driver update.

The three new device IDs added to the file from today's update are:

NVIDIA_DEV.2207

NVIDIA_DEV.24C9

NVIDIA_DEV.2544

NVIDIA_DEV.2207 is about the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti from the GA102 GPU series, NVIDIA_DEV.24C9 is for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with the GDDR6X memory from Micron, and the NVIDIA_DEV.2544 is for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with a meager 8GB of onboard memory.

It is unknown why the company did not mention the support for the previous generation, albeit newer cards. They may allow the company's partners to make more affordable graphics cards with updated specifications.

Also, it is unknown when these cards will release. Still, if this information was given to their partners before the GeForce RTX 40 series release today, it is speculated that the new GPUs will release within the following months.

The complete file list from VideoCardz is listed below.

GA102 NVIDIA_DEV.2203 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti” NVIDIA_DEV.2204 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090” NVIDIA_DEV.2206 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080” NVIDIA_DEV.2207 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti” [NEW] NVIDIA_DEV.2208 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti” NVIDIA_DEV.220A = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080” NVIDIA_DEV.2216 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080GA103

NVIDIA_DEV.2414 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti”

GA104 NVIDIA_DEV.2482 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti” NVIDIA_DEV.2484 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070” NVIDIA_DEV.2486 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti” NVIDIA_DEV.2487 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060” NVIDIA_DEV.2488 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070” NVIDIA_DEV.2489 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti” NVIDIA_DEV.24C9 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti” [NEW]

GA106 NVIDIA_DEV.2503 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060” NVIDIA_DEV.2504 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060” NVIDIA_DEV.2507 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050” NVIDIA_DEV.2508 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM” NVIDIA_DEV.2544 = “NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060” [NEW]

— Maciej "WhyCry", Editor-in-Chief, VideoCardz

We do not know the full specs yet of the three cards as well. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with the GA102 GPU may offer 6144 CUDA cores with a boost memory clock of 19 GBps. In the GPU, it is set to maintain 8GB of GDDR6X memory, a 256-bit bus, and a bandwidth of 608 GB/s.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is also expected to offer 8GB of GDDR6X discrete memory onboard, with 4864CUDA cores and the same memory bus, but the rest of the graphics card is a mystery.

Lastly, the GeForce RTX 3060 8GB variant is anticipated to carry the same discrete memory, 3584 CUDA cores, boost clock of 15 GBps, 128-bit memory bus, and 240 GB/s of memory bandwidth.

News Sources: VideoCardz, NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver