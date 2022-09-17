NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Graphics Card Spotted Once Again In Gigabyte Listing

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB graphics card has been spotted once again within the EEC listing as a custom model from Gigabyte.

The last time we heard about the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB graphics card, it was earlier this year when the company was planning to launch its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. But it was later revealed that the company had canned all plans to release the 16 GB variant and focus their existing lineup in a new market that no longer could be taken advantage of from the crypto business.

Now, several months later, we have a new listing from Gigabyte show up at the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) which seems to suggest that the company might still be working on a variant of the RTX 3070 Ti graphics card that supports up to 16 GB GDDR6X capacities. Gigabyte listing includes a total of five graphics cards and they may also include the updated RTX 3060 & 3060 Ti models that have been reported. Furthermore, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has been rumored to utilize the GA102 GPU so that the company can get rid of its excess inventories of high-end Ampere chips.

The following models were discovered at the EEC by Harukaze5719:

GV-N307TGAMING OC ST-16GD (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC 16 GB)

GV-N307TGAMING OC ST-8GD (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC 8 GB)

GV-N3070GAMING OC ST-8GD (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC 8 GB)

GV-N306TGAMING OC ST-8GD (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC 8 GB)

GV-N3060GAMING OC ST-12GD (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12 GB)

All of the models are part of the Gigabyte Gaming OC design which features a triple-fan Windforce 3x cooling system. It is interesting that all of these models have a "ST" suffix in them which may be hinting at these being the new "Stealth" variant that the company teased a while back. The 16 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is an entirely new variant and hasn't been launched so far by any AIB. All of these cards will be launching at a time when NVIDIA will be introducing its next-gen high-end cards but considering that the RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 series is aimed at the mainstream gamers and next-gen mainstream cards aren't out till next years, there can still be a market for these cards.