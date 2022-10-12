Menu
Company

Game Ready Driver 522.25 Improves DX12 Performance in Many Games, Delivers Day 1 Optimization for October’s Titles

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 12, 2022, 09:31 AM EDT
Game Ready driver

Today, NVIDIA released Game Ready driver 522.25, which mainly adds support for the new GeForce RTX 4090 and day-one optimization for upcoming titles like Scorn (out in two days), A Plague Tale: Requiem (out in six days), Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (out in seven days), and Gotham Knights (out in nine days).

However, NVIDIA also has a surprise in store for existing GeForce RTX owners. The new Game Ready driver delivers substantial DirectX 12 performance improvements in several games, such as:

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Overclocked To 3.45 GHz On LN2 By GALAX OC Team, Shatters Five World Records
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: up to 24% (1080p)
  • Battlefield 2042: up to 7% (1080p)
  • Borderlands 3: Up to 8% (1080p)
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard: up to 12% (4K)
  • Control: up to 6% (4K)
  • Cyberpunk 2077: up to 20% (1080p)
  • F1 22: up to 17% (4K)
  • Far Cry 6: up to 5% (1440p)
  • Forza Horizon 5: up to 8% (1080P)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: up to 8% (4k)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: up to 7% (1080p)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: up to 5% (1080p)
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: up to 5% (1080p)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion: up to 9% (1440p)

NVIDIA provided benchmark slides for three of the most popular titles in the above list: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and Forza Horizon 5.

As you can see below, the biggest improvements are registered at lower resolutions. It's also interesting to note that the most powerful Ampere GPUs received a bigger performance boost than the lower-end ones.

NVIDIA was fairly vague when it comes to describing these DX12 improvements available with Game Ready driver 522.25, though it did say they include shader compilation optimization, reduced CPU overhead, and Resizable BAR profiles. Overall, the optimizations allow for better usage of your graphics card, particularly in CPU-bound scenarios.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Rumored To Be Up To 20% Faster Than 4090: Specs Include 18176 Cores, 475W TGP, 96 MB Cache & Almost 3 GHz Boost

As always with new NVIDIA Game Ready driver releases, the full release notes reveal some fixed issues, such as:

  • [Teardown] Resolves lower performance observed when MSI Afterburner overlay is used

  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands displays texture corruption after extended gameplay on NVIDIA GPUs

  • UE5.1 crashes when enabling path tracing on some drivers

Products mentioned in this post

A Plague Tale: Requiem
USD 60
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
USD 23
Battlefield 2042
USD 34

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order