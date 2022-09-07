NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Card Rumored To Offer Over Over 2x Gaming Performance Versus RTX 30 Series

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are going to offer a huge increase in gaming & app performance if the latest leak from QbitLeaks is to be believed.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards Rumored To Offer Up To 2x Gaming & Productivity Performance Over RTX 30 Series

Just an hour ago, the same leaker posted a picture of what's presumably the first good look at the RTX 40 series Founders Edition design & is now bringing us performance numbers of an unknown RTX 40 series graphics card based on the Ada Lovelace architecture.

Once again, it is not told which NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SKU these performance numbers are from but it is likely that we are looking at either the RTX 4090 or the RTX 4080, both of which were going to offer over a 2x performance improvement over their RTX 30 predecessors according to rumors. The leaker has stated that the numbers are not based on the flagship SKU which would point to these as RTX 4080's performance. He has posted a second picture from the GTC presentation, this time showcasing what seems to be the RTX 4080 sitting next to the RTX 4090 flagship.

The performance metrics include 6 games and 3 productivity applications. It is not mentioned what settings the games were running on but the leaker states that the resolution used was 4K and RTX (Ray Tracing) was enabled across all of them. The leaker states that he doesn't think DLSS was used for these tests.

The titles include Control, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, Minecraft, Quake II RTX, Dying Light 2, and Cyberpunk 2077. All of these games heavily favor NVIDIA GPUs so the performance is expected to be the best-case scenario for RTX 40 series here.

The actual numbers show up to 2-2.2x gains in the majority of titles whereas Minecraft with RTX shows an 80% performance improvement. In applications such as Autodesk Arnold, Blender, and Chaos V-Ray, the performance also sits at or above 2x which is quite an impressive increase over the previous generation.

Now we must state that there's no way to verify these figures until the green team's announcement at GTC in a few weeks but given that the leaker has also shown us a picture of the upcoming card, it may be legit. That said, we ask our readers to treat this with a grain of salt and hence tagging this post as a rumor. Do let us know your thoughts on how fast you think NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 40 series lineup would be compared to the RTX 30 series in the comments.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TBP Power Connectors Launch NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40? AD102-450? PG137-SKU0 142/ 18176? 48 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~800W 2x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-350? TBD 144 / 18432? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300? PG137/139 SKU330 128 / 16384? 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s ~450W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-300? PG136/139-SKU360 76 / 9728? 16 GB / 256-bit

12 GB / 192-bit 23 Gbps / 760 GB/s

23 Gbps / 552 GB/s ~340W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-400? PG141-SKU331 60 / 7680? 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504 GB/s ~285W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD104-180? TBD 48 / 6144? 10 GB / 160-bit 17.5 Gbps / 350 GB/s ~275W 1x 16-pin Q1 2023 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 AD106-300? TBD 31 / 3968? 8 GB / 128-bit 17 Gbps / 272 GB/s ~235W 1 x 16-pin Q1 2023

How fast do you think NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series would be compared to RTX 30 series in games? 50-60%

60-70%

70-80%

80-90%

90-100%

2X

>2X View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.