AMD & NVIDIA GPU Prices In Free Fall – RTX 3090 Drops Below $1000 US, 3090 Ti For $1100 US, 3080 Ti For $799 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 3, 2022
GPU Market Crashed In Q2 2022: NVIDIA, Intel, AMD Saw Huge Decline In GPU Shipments

As we enter September, we continue to notice that the prices of AMD & NVIDIA GPUs are in a free fall & are expected to drop further in the coming days.

NVIDIA & AMD GPU Prices Continue Dropping Below MSRP, RTX 3090 Series Falls Below $1000 US For The First Time!

Last week, we reported how AMD & NVIDIA partners were ready to offer bigger discounts and cuts on their existing inventory to clear away their stock and get ready for next-gen GPUs. The graphics manufacturers failed in their initial attempt to move any decent quantities of GPUs but the second round, which will be more brutal in terms of price cuts than the first one, is expected to hit retailers this month and we are already seeing signs of that.

As of writing this piece (03/09/22), several NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti & RTX 3090 graphics cards have stumbled below the $1000 - $1100 US mark. Over at Newegg, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card can be purchased for as low as $959.99 US, a drop of 36% compared to the MSRP of $1499 US and the first time the series has dropped below $1000 US. At the same time, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is now retailing for $1099 US, That's an even bigger drop of 45% compared to its MSRP of $2000 US.

Even the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti which dropped below $900 US a few weeks ago is now selling for $799 US, a $100 US drop in price since our last pricing article. That's 33% below the MSRP of the card which was set at $1199 US at launch. Over at Newegg, you can even find an RTX 3090 selling at just $928.99 US.

NVIDIA isn't the only one affected by the price cuts as AMD's Radeon RX 6950 XT and RX 6900 XT are well below their MSRPs. The RX 6950 XT has also fallen below $1000 US to $949 US compared to its launch MSRP of $1099 US while the Radeon RX 6900 XT retains its $699 US pricing versus the launch MSRP of $999 US.

Over at Baidu Forums, we can see pricing updates daily with several high-end cards now selling for 35-45% below their MSRPs. The RTX 3090 Ti which had an MSRP of 14999 RMB ($2173 US) in China currently sits at 7799 RMB or $1130 US. The RTX 3090 and 3080 Ti have seen similar price drops & the rest of the lineup is currently selling for 10-15% below MSRP. On the AMD camp, besides the RX 6900 XT which has seen a 40% decline in price compared to MSRP, the rest of the lineup sits at 20-30% below MSRP which is a much higher drop in prices in the mainstream segment than NVIDIA's.

If you are thinking that these are the lowest prices that these cards would hit and now is a good time to get a new graphics card, then I would advise you to hold off your purchase further since prices continue to fall and with rumors mounting up of a potential RTX 40 series launch in a few months, you could be seeing RTX 3090's being sold for much lower and even close to $500 US.

