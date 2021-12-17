  ⋮  

NVIDIA Intros Turing GeForce RTX 2050, Ampere GeForce MX570 & MX550 GPUs For Entry-Level Gaming Laptops

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA has introduced three new GPUs for the laptop segment based on its Turing & Ampere architecture, the GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570 & MX550.

NVIDIA Intros GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570 & GeForce MX550 For Entry-Level Gaming Laptops

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU is the latest laptop gaming SKU based on the Turing graphics architecture while the GeForce MX570 and MX550 are based on the Ampere architecture. It looks like Turing has officially made a comeback on both desktops and laptops in 2021 and there is a good reason given the heated competition from AMD and Intel that's coming next quarter. The NVIDIA RTX 2050 is also a brand new SKU as we haven't seen it on either the desktop or laptop segment before.

Starting with the specifications, the GeForce RTX 2050 is based on the TU106 GPU core with 2048 cores which is actually more than the GeForce RTX 2060 laptop variant. It features a boost clock of up to 1477 MHz and has a TGP of up to 45W. The GPU features 4 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps but runs across a 64-bit bus interface which provides 112 GB/s bandwidth. The memory sub-system is the major blow to the RTX 2050 but it makes sense since this is not a replacement of the RTX 2060 but a more entry-level option.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series Mobility Lineup (Official Specs):

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
GPU CoreTU106TU106TU106TU104
Process Node12nm FFN12nm FFN12nm FFN12nm FFN
CUDA Cores2048 CUDA Cores1920 CUDA Cores2304 CUDA Cores2944 CUDA Cores
Base ClockTBA960 MHz1215 MHz (Laptop)
885 MHz (Max-Q)		1380 MHz (Laptop)
735 MHz (Max-Q)
Boost Clock1477 MHz (Laptop)
1155 MHz (Max-Q)		1560 MHz (Laptop)
1185 MHz (Max-Q)		1440 MHz (Laptop)
1185 MHz (Max-Q)		1095 MHz (Laptop)
1590 MHz (Max-Q)
RTX-Ops~30T26T31-38T37-53T
Gigarays/s3.53.54-55-7
VRAM4 GB GDDR66 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus64-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps (Laptop)14 Gbps (Laptop)14 Gbps (Laptop)
14 Gbps (Max-Q)		14 Gbps (Laptop)
14 Gbps (Max-Q)
Memory Bandwidth112 GB/s336 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s
TDP30-45W80-90W80-115W80-150W+

Moving over to the GeForce MX570 and MX550, NVIDIA isn't providing detailed specifications but it looks like these are based on a totally new Ampere GPU SKU. This could be our first real look at the GA107 or GA108 die. The GA107 die is already shipping in RTX 3050 laptop SKUs and since the MX series is always the most entry-level die, this could very well be GA108 (not confirmed though). The GeForce RTX 2050 and MX500 series laptop GPUs support all the latest features such as ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS, Reflex, and Broadcast, among others. They also work seamlessly with Optimus & are a perfect solution for providing longer battery times with more horsepower over a standard iGPU.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 and the GeForce MX570 / MX550 GPUs are expected to ship in entry-level laptops by Spring 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce MX Series GPU Family Specifications:

GPU NameGPU ArchitectureCUDA CoresGPU ClockMemory SpeedMemory BusTDP
GeForce MX570Ampere GA107/8?2048?TBA - TBA MHzTBA64-bit?25W
GeForce MX550Ampere GA107/8?2048?TBA - 1500 MHzTBA64-bit?15W?
GeForce MX 450Turing TU117768-896?540 - TBA MHz10 Gbps GDDR664-bit25W
GeForce MX 430Turing TU117768-896?TBA - TBA MHz10 Gbps GDDR6
7 Gbps GDDR5		64-bit25W
GeForce MX 350Pascal GP1076401354-1468 MHz7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 350Pascal GP107640746-937 MHz7 Gbps GDDR564-bit15W
GeForce MX 330Pascal GP1083841531-1594 MHz6/7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 310Pascal GP1082561341-1379 MHz6/7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 250Pascal GP1083841518-1582 MHz6/7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 250Pascal GP108384937-1038 MHz6 Gbps GDDR564-bit10.5W
GeForce MX 230Pascal GP1082561518-1531 MHz6/7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 150Pascal GP1083841468-1531 MHz6 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 150Pascal GP108384937-1038 MHz5 Gbps GDDR564-bit10W
GeForce MX 130Maxwell GM1083841122-1242 MHz6 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 110Maxwell GM108256963-993 MHz1.8 Gbps DDR364-bit10W

