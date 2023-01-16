NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Laptop Pre-Orders Commence on February 1st

NVIDIA's high-end GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 laptops will have pre-orders open a full week ahead of their availability.

At CES 2023, NVIDIA unveiled its full GeForce RTX 40 laptop lineup which features the high-end RTX 4090 / RTX 4080 and the mainstream RTX 4070 / RTX 4060 / RTX 4050 laptop chips. The enthusiast-class GPUs are designed to offer the most premium gaming experience with prices starting at 1999 USD and availability expected on the 8th of February.

ITHome reports that the pre-orders for a vast majority of these laptops will commence on the 1st of February which is a whole week ahead of the retail launch. We aren't sure if reviews will be out at the time of pre-orders but it should be a wise decision to read the reviews for the laptops you'll be getting before making a pre-order decision. With that said, early benchmarks have shown that the GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 boast some decent performance figures. The RTX 4090 laptop is around as fast as the RTX 3090 (Desktop) and the RTX 4080 is around as fast as the RTX 3080 12 GB (Desktop) graphics card.

NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace GPU architecture has shown some incredible efficiency feats on the desktop lineup so far and we can expect similar numbers from the mobility lineup even if these parts come rated at up to 175W TGP (25W Dynamic Boost). Each laptop will also come with its own heatsink & cooling solution plus its own power/thermal limits which can dramatically affect the final graphics performance of the GeForce RTX 40 laptop GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16 GB Laptop GPU - Extreme Performance, Extreme Power

As such, the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 will feature the NVIDIA AD103 GPU core with a total of 76 SMs or 9728 CUDA cores which is the same core configuration as the desktop-class RTX 4080 and comes with TGP options in the 150W and up to 175W (+25W Dynamic Boost) range. The 150W TGP target will be configured with a 1590 MHz Base and 2040 MHz Boost clock range. Furthermore, there's an additional 25W Dynamic Boost that can push the TGPs up to 200W, allowing for boost clocks.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB Laptop GPU - High-End For The Masses

Next up, we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB option which features a total of 58 SMs of 7424 cores & a memory configuration that includes a 12 GB GDDR6 capacity running across a 192-bit interface. The GPU is the Ada AD104 design which is the same chip used by the upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Desktop graphics card but a cut-down version of it. In fact, the GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU comes with almost 24% lower cores than the desktop RTX 4080 graphics card.

The GPU will come with a similar TGP range but adopt the AD104 GPU core. The GPU will get a 150W and up to 175W TGP range with a Base clock of 1.86 GHz and a Boost clock of 2.28 GHz for the 150W target. The RTX 4080 will also get an additional 25W Dynamic Boost range.

The higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Laptops are expected to launch on 8th February and with starting prices of $1999 US. Users can expect 3x the performance versus the previous gen at 4K resolution. These CPUs will pair up nicely with Intel's recently announced Raptor Lake-HX/H mobility chips and we can also expect some models with AMD's Dragon Range Ryzen 7000 HX CPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Ada Laptop GPUs 'Official':

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N GPU Core AD103 AD104 AD106 AD107 AD107 GPU SKU GN21-X11 GN21-X9 GN21-X6 GN21-X4 GN21-X2 CUDA Cores 9728 7424 4608 3072 2560 VRAM 16 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 6 GB Memory Bus 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 96-bit Boost Clock 1455 - 2040 MHz 1350 - 2280 MHz 1230 - 2175 MHz 1470 - 2370 MHz 1605 - 2370 MHz TBP 80 - 150 W (+25W DB) 60 - 150 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB)