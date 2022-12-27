NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Cards Listed For Over $1000 US In China

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards are already listed in China with prices that are above the $1000 US range.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Listed In China With Over $1000 US Prices For Custom Graphics Cards

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card doesn't launch until the first week of January but we have already seen it listed by retailers and there's also been an early performance leak that gives us a hint at where the graphics card should land in the creative applications. While the previous listing was nothing close to the real MSRP, the new pricing that has been listed in China might be what custom variants would cost in the Asian region.

Listed over at Baidu, a user has posted pictures of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio & the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ventus 3X graphics cards. According to the lister, these cards have been priced at 7199 RMB for the Ventus 3X and 7599 RMB for the Gaming X Trio variant.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ventus 3X - 7199 RMB ($1034 US)

- 7199 RMB ($1034 US) MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X - 7599 RMB ($1092 US)

When converted to USD, the Ventus 3X comes to around $1034 US while the Gaming X Trio ends up at $1092 US. These are far higher prices than what the MSRP should be but it is definitely where one should expect custom graphics cards to be cost within Asian markets due to added taxes.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will utilize the "Ada Lovelace" AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60 SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB "Official" TBP - 285W

285W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB "Official" TBP - 290W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model and a 5W decrease from the RTX 3070 Ti. The new graphics card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models of around 30-40%.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US / 1949 EU $1199 US / 1469 EU TBD Price (Current) $1599 US / 1859 EU $1199 US / 1399 EU TBD Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 5th January 2023

