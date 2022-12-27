NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Cards Listed For Over $1000 US In China

Hassan Mujtaba
Copy Shortlink

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards are already listed in China with prices that are above the $1000 US range.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Listed In China With Over $1000 US Prices For Custom Graphics Cards

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card doesn't launch until the first week of January but we have already seen it listed by retailers and there's also been an early performance leak that gives us a hint at where the graphics card should land in the creative applications. While the previous listing was nothing close to the real MSRP, the new pricing that has been listed in China might be what custom variants would cost in the Asian region.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Cards Already On Sale In Serbia For $1400 US

Listed over at Baidu, a user has posted pictures of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio & the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ventus 3X graphics cards. According to the lister, these cards have been priced at 7199 RMB for the Ventus 3X and 7599 RMB for the Gaming X Trio variant.

  • MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ventus 3X - 7199 RMB ($1034 US)
  • MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X - 7599 RMB ($1092 US)

When converted to USD, the Ventus 3X comes to around $1034 US while the Gaming X Trio ends up at $1092 US. These are far higher prices than what the MSRP should be but it is definitely where one should expect custom graphics cards to be cost within Asian markets due to added taxes.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will utilize the "Ada Lovelace" AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60  SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB "Official" TBP - 285W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB "Official" TBP - 290W

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model and a 5W decrease from the RTX 3070 Ti. The new graphics card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models of around 30-40%.

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model and a 5W decrease from the RTX 3070 Ti. The new graphics card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models of around 30-40%.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion
CUDA Cores1638497287680
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s
TBP450W320W285W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US / 1949 EU$1199 US / 1469 EUTBD
Price (Current)$1599 US / 1859 EU$1199 US / 1399 EUTBD
Launch (Availability)12th October 202216th November 20225th January 2023
If you are getting both cards at $899 US, which one are you going to pick?
Vote to see results
Share this story

Deal of the Day

Further Reading

Comments

 