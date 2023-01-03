NVIDIA Unleashes GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070, RTX 4060, RTX 4050 GPUs For Laptops

NVIDIA has officially introduced its GeForce RTX 40 Laptop lineup which includes the RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070, RTX 4060 & RTX 4050.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Laptop GPUs Official: RTX 4090 16 GB, RTX 4080 12 GB, RTX 4070 8 GB, RTX 4060 8 GB, RX 4050 6 GB

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 'Ada' Laptop GPUs will include a total of five variants. These laptop chips will offer some of the best performance and value at each segment & are purely targeted toward gamers and enthusiasts. Each segment will feature a big uplift in terms of performance & graphics efficiency.

On the top of the lineup is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16 GB Laptop GPU which is the flagship. One thing to keep in mind is that while these GPUs share the same naming scheme as the desktop cards, they don't have the same specifications and are massively cut down which is something that we have seen in the past generations too. It's simply because you cannot cram a 400W+ GPU on a laptop that needs to be portable and has limited power options.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16 GB Laptop GPU - Extreme Performance, Extreme Power

As such, the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 will feature the NVIDIA AD103 GPU core with a total of 76 SMs or 9728 CUDA cores which is the same core configuration as the desktop-class RTX 4080 and comes with TGP options in the 150W and up to 175W (+25W Dynamic Boost) range. The 150W TGP target will be configured with a 1590 MHz Base and 2040 MHz Boost clock range. Furthermore, there's an additional 25W Dynamic Boost that can push the TGPs up to 200W, allowing for boost clocks.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB Laptop GPU - High-End For The Masses

Next up, we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB option which features a total of 58 SMs of 7424 cores & a memory configuration that includes a 12 GB GDDR6 capacity running across a 192-bit interface. The GPU is the Ada AD104 design which is the same chip used by the upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Desktop graphics card but a cut-down version of it. In fact, the GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU comes with almost 24% lower cores than the desktop RTX 4080 graphics card.

The GPU will come with a similar TGP range but adopt the AD104 GPU core. The GPU will get a 150W and up to 175W TGP range with a Base clock of 1.86 GHz and a Boost clock of 2.28 GHz for the 150W target. The RTX 4080 will also get an additional 25W Dynamic Boost range.

The higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Laptops are expected to launch on 8th February and with starting prices of $1999 US. Users can expect 3x the performance versus the previous gen at 4K resolution.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 & RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs - 8 GB Targeting The Mainstream

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 will feature 8 GB GDDR6 memory. Both GPUs will get a standard 35W profile and up to 115W TGP along with the 25W Dynamic Boost Range. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 will come with 4608 Cores, 8 GB memory, up to 2175 MHz boost clocks, and a 128-bit bus while the RTX 4060 will feature 3072 Cores, 8 GB memory, up to 2370 MHz boost clocks and a 128-bit bus.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB Laptop GPU - Entry-Level Ada For Mobility

Lastly, we have the entry-level GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB which will also get a 35W-115W TGP option (25W Dynamic Boost profile too). The GPU will get a boost clock of up to 2370 MHz at its 115W TGP range. The GPU can clock down to 1605 MHz and will feature a 96-bit bus interface.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4060 & RTX 4050 laptops will be available starting February 22nd for a starting price of $999 US. Buyers can expect the performance of an RTX 3080 laptop graphics chip at 1/3rd the power, driving up to 1440p gaming at 80+FPS. Users can also expect faster content creation performance with a 2.5-hour render being done in just 10 minutes.

2 of 9

NVIDIA's Ada GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs will offer up to a 30% performance improvement over their predecessors while adding the latest features such as DLSS3 and enhanced ray tracing performance. According to the product roadmap, we are seeing a lot of SKUs, getting announced this week at CES, that are coupled with Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake-H CPU series. These CPUs will pair up nicely with Intel's recently announced Raptor Lake-HX/H mobility chips.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Ada Laptop GPUs 'Rumored':

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N GPU Core AD103 AD104 AD106 AD107 AD107 GPU SKU GN21-X11 GN21-X9 GN21-X6 GN21-X4 GN21-X2 CUDA Cores 9728 7424 TBD TBD TBD VRAM 16 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 6 GB Base Clock (Standard TGP) ~1.59 GHz ~1.86 GHz ~2.07 GHz TBD ~2.37 GHz Boost Clock (Standard TGP) ~2.04 GHz ~2.28 GHz ~2.17 GHz TBD ~2.37 GHz TBP 150-175W (+25W DB) 150-175W (+25W DB) 115-140W (+25W DB) 115-140W (+25W DB)

85W (+10W DB) 115-140W (+25W DB)

85W (+10W DB)