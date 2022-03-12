NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 ‘Ada Lovelace’ GPUs Rocks Up To 600W TGP, Ti Variant Over 800W, Rumor Alleges

The latest NVIDIA Ada Lovelace powered GeForce RTX 40 series GPU details have come straight out of the rumor mill from reputable leakers, Kopite7kimi & Greymon55. The new details provide us an insight into what the TGPs could be for the enthusiast lineup and it looks like we are looking at very toasty chips.

We have already seen the first specifications of the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU lineup that will be powering the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards leak out earlier. Now the latest rumor for the chips states that the AD102 and AD103 GPUs are going to be power-hungry monsters and unlike anything, we have seen before. This isn't the first time we have talked about Ada Lovelace being incredibly power-thirsty but Kopite7kimi, who has been super accurate with his leaks before, has got a confirmation that the RTX 4090 class GPU will end up with a TGP of 600W.

Someone told me the xx90 with 600W TGP has been confirmed.

I think it's too early to talk about it. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) March 12, 2022

4080 450W

4090 600W

4090Ti 800W+？？？？

🤔🤔 — Greymon55 (@greymon55) March 12, 2022

Based on the new rumors, the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace AD102 GPU will have at least three graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, RTX 4090, and the RTX 4080. This matches the SKU information reported by Moore's Law is Dead a few days ago. The RTX 4080 which is expected to be the most cut-down card featuring the AD102 GPU is going to feature a TGP of 450W, the RTX 4090 is going with a 600W TGP and the RTX 4090 Ti is going to feature a TGP beyond 800W.

Several PSU makers have already started releasing their brand new Gen 5 power supplies which would include the necessary connectors to support the next-gen GPUs but they only feature one primary Gen 5 connector which means that if NVIDIA was to use a second 16-pin port, users will have to use a 2x 8-pin to 1x 16-pin adapter which will ship with most of these PSUs.

And this is why NVIDIA is so heavily invested in the new PCIe Gen 5 16-pin connector solution. A single 16-pin connector will drive up to 600 Watts into the graphics card (and an additional 75W from the PCIe connector) and that means that anything up to an RTX 4090 would easily be powered by a single connector. But the RTX 4090 Ti is just a whole different beast and would end up with dual 16-pin connectors if this rumor is true. An Ada Lovelace AD102 GPU is also going to be a huge task, not only for NVIDIA's but also their AIBs engineers, to cool.

How about a 4-slot air cooler? — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) March 12, 2022

Currently, there are a few cooling solutions that can offer over 400 Watts of cooling performance. All AIB partners released triple-slot graphics cards this generation and with the RTX 3090 Ti soon coming out with its 450W TGP, this would give engineers a nice learning curve prior to the launch of Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. There are reports that while GA102 made triple-slot cooling solutions the norm, AD102 would make 4-slot cooling solutions the next normal thing on high-end graphics cards. One thing is for sure that we are going to get some really exotic cooling solutions and it is likely that most AIBs will just go the AIO hybrid/liquid-cooled route on the top variants.

Currently, AORUS is the only manufacturer that is shipping a quad-slot cooling solution on their GeForce RTX 3090/3080 Xtreme variant.

NVIDIA CUDA GPU (RUMORED) Preliminary:

GPU TU102 GA102 AD102 Architecture Turing Ampere Ada Lovelace Process TSMC 12nm NFF Samsung 8nm TSMC 5nm Die Size 754mm2 628mm2 ~600mm2 Graphics Processing Clusters (GPC) 6 7 12 Texture Processing Clusters (TPC) 36 42 72 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM) 72 84 144 CUDA Cores 4608 10752 18432 L2 Cache 6 MB 6 MB 96 MB Theoretical TFLOPs 16.1 37.6 ~90 TFLOPs? Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6X GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Capacity 11 GB (2080 Ti) 24 GB (3090) 24 GB (4090?) Flagship SKU RTX 2080 Ti RTX 3090 RTX 4090? TGP 250W 350W 450-850W? Release Sep. 2018 Sept. 20 2H 2022 (TBC)



The NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU family is expected to bring a generational jump similar to Maxwell to Pascal. It is expected to launch in the second half of 2022 but expects supply and pricing to be similar to current cards despite NVIDIA spending billions of dollars to acquire those good good TSMC 5nm wafers.

