NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card Launches Today: Starting For $1199 US, Here’s Where To Buy

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card officially launches today with an MSRP of $1199 US and here's where you can buy one.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card Now Available For $1199 US, Available In Various Custom Flavors

Yesterday, we posted our review of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card which offers a big improvement over its predecessor in terms of performance and efficiency. While the gains are big, the price is also big, in fact, our main issue with the card is its price which is the single largest price bump for a graphics card we have seen to date. The RTX 3080 was priced at $699 US and the RTX 4080 costs $1199 US. That's a $500 US increase or a 71.5% increase. Even compared to the 3080 12 GB, this is a 35% increase and we aren't even taking the custom models into the equation yet which are priced at a $100-$200 US premium.

Several retailers have already listed the card which would be available at 6 AM Pacific Time today on the 16th of November. Following are a few links where you can buy the card:

Newegg Retail Links:

BestBuy Retail Links:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 will use 76 SMs of the 84 SMs for a total of 9728 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and a total of 112 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds for the graphics card are rated at 2210 MHz base and 2510 MHz boost clocks and we have already seen over 3 GHz speeds with overclocking which you can read more about here.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 features 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Official" TBP - 320W

320W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

As far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is rated at 320W. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. Custom models will be offering higher TBP targets. Now we are definitely not going to recommend the card entirely at this price point and would rather suggest that people wait to see what AMD has an offer with its Radeon RX 7900 series since their internal benchmarks are showcasing some impressive performance per dollar versus the RTX 4080. Let us know your thoughts on what graphics card will you be willing to purchase from the high-end stack available at the moment.