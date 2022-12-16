NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Becomes Newegg’s Best Seller, RTX 4090 Takes 3rd Spot

NVIDIA's RTX 40 series graphics cards including the GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 seem to be pretty popular amongst PC users looking for the best graphics for their computer rigs. Newegg knows this, as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 has hit its top spot in best-selling graphics cards, with the flagship RTX 4090 GPU taking 3rd place among shoppers.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Takes Up Best Selling GPU Spot At Newegg Followed By RTX 4090 In A Close 3rd Spot

This news does come as a surprise as recent reports have shown that the GeForce RTX 4080 has had lacking sales throughout the marketplace. Newegg reports that the store's top seller is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 Gaming OC graphics card ($1,269.99). Interestingly enough, the previous generation graphics cards, such as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti models, remain a favorite in the top 5 spots with consumers due to the lower pricing found in the RTX 30 series GPUs.

AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6600 are even farther behind the highest-priced RTX 4090 GPU, even though NVIDIA's graphics card is currently $1,599.99 and both AMD models are $479 and $329, respectively. However, Newegg's competitor Amazon shows different top-selling graphics cards that differ from the PC seller.

Amazon reveals that the top-selling graphics card is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. The RTX 4080 and 4090 cards are much further behind in sales. For instance, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 is in 15th place, while the RTX 4080 is almost twice as far back, sitting in 28th place. What could cause such a dramatic difference in sales? A few factors come into play with comparing Newegg and Amazon. Amazon is a worldwide seller of more than just PC hardware & components. The online retail giant also sells books, clothing, movies, and more, while Newegg is more centralized in what you would find through them.

Also, there has always been a history of review moderation on the internet, with Amazon seemingly in the spotlight for third-party sellers "fluffing" their products to a five-star rating. And, because retailers do not show sales in numbers of units sold, Newegg or Amazon could have outsold the other on specific GPUs, making it more difficult to say what is genuinely the best-selling graphics card.

AMD has released the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX variants ($899 and $999), and on Newegg's website, the cards are at the bottom of the list, even with fantastic pricing. This could dramatically change over the next month as the tech giant has reportedly shipped around 200,000 units for its Q4 2022 supply. We may have to wait to see the best-selling card of 2022 after the year's end to see if AMD's numbers change.

