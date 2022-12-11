AMD Reportedly Shipping 200,000 RDNA 3 “Navi 31′ GPUs For Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT In Q4 2022

AMD is reportedly going to ship 200,000 RDNA 3 'Navi 31' GPUs for Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards in Q4 2022.

AMD To Challenge NVIDIA's High-End Ada GPUs With A Record 200,000 Navi 31 Shipments In Q4 2022 For Radeon RX 7900 XTX And RX 7900 XT Graphics Cards

The report comes from Kyle Bennett of (Ex HardOCP & Ex Intel) and seems to have been confirmed by multiple sources. AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX & Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards are based on the RDNA 3-based Navi 31 GPU. Each graphics card features a slightly different SKU of the Navi 31 chip but they are essentially the same chip, albeit configured differently.

Verified from multiple sources. @amdradeon will ship over 200K 7900 XT and XTX GPUs in Q4. Over 30K reference cards on shelves on launch day. — Kyle Bennett (@KyleBennett) December 11, 2022

As per Kyle, the total number of Navi 31 GPUs that AMD is planning to ship this quarter is around 200,000 units which are far greater than what NVIDIA has shipped so far for its Ada Lovelace GPUs. It's stated that there will be over 30,000 reference cards on shelves on launch day so it is likely that the rest of those GPUs are going to AIB partners who have a huge lineup of custom cards ready to hit shelves starting Mid of December.

The competition on the other hand had shipped around 160,000 units in total up till the mid of November. That number was split between 130,000 RTX 4090 (AD102) & 30,000 RTX 4080 (AD103) units. That number should have exceeded the 200,000 mark by now but the most important thing that we know is that the RTX 4080 had a smaller launch supply than the RTX 4090 and despite that, the new 4080 failed to clear off retail shelves.

We don't know if the unit figures are split evenly between the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or RX 7900 XT but it will definitely be interesting to know the actual split figure. With that said, 30,000 units are definitely a good quantity for launch and there should be enough stock for gamers. This falls in line with the earlier reports which said that the initial supply for AMD's RDNA 3 GPUs would be higher than the NVIDIA RTX 40 series.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi 31 XT Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Process Node 5nm+6nm 5nm+6nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 58 Billion 58 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion GPU WGPs 48 42 40 40 Stream Processors 6144 5376 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs 384 / 192 384 / 192 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz 2100 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz 2310 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 61 TFLOPs 52 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Infinity Cache 96 MB 80 MB 128 MB 128 MB Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 20 Gbps 20 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 960 GB/s 800 GB/s 576 GB/s 512 GB/s Effective Bandwidth 3.5 TB/s 3.5 TB/s 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s TBP 355W 300W 335W 300W PCIe Interface TBA TBA PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price $999 US $899 US $1099 US $999 US