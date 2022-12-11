AMD Reportedly Shipping 200,000 RDNA 3 “Navi 31′ GPUs For Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT In Q4 2022

Hassan Mujtaba
AMD is reportedly going to ship 200,000 RDNA 3 'Navi 31' GPUs for Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards in Q4 2022.

AMD To Challenge NVIDIA's High-End Ada GPUs With A Record 200,000 Navi 31 Shipments In Q4 2022 For Radeon RX 7900 XTX And RX 7900 XT Graphics Cards

The report comes from Kyle Bennett of (Ex HardOCP & Ex Intel) and seems to have been confirmed by multiple sources. AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX & Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards are based on the RDNA 3-based Navi 31 GPU. Each graphics card features a slightly different SKU of the Navi 31 chip but they are essentially the same chip, albeit configured differently.

As per Kyle, the total number of Navi 31 GPUs that AMD is planning to ship this quarter is around 200,000 units which are far greater than what NVIDIA has shipped so far for its Ada Lovelace GPUs. It's stated that there will be over 30,000 reference cards on shelves on launch day so it is likely that the rest of those GPUs are going to AIB partners who have a huge lineup of custom cards ready to hit shelves starting Mid of December.

The competition on the other hand had shipped around 160,000 units in total up till the mid of November. That number was split between 130,000 RTX 4090 (AD102) & 30,000 RTX 4080 (AD103) units. That number should have exceeded the 200,000 mark by now but the most important thing that we know is that the RTX 4080 had a smaller launch supply than the RTX 4090 and despite that, the new 4080 failed to clear off retail shelves.

We don't know if the unit figures are split evenly between the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or RX 7900 XT but it will definitely be interesting to know the actual split figure. With that said, 30,000 units are definitely a good quantity for launch and there should be enough stock for gamers. This falls in line with the earlier reports which said that the initial supply for AMD's RDNA 3 GPUs would be higher than the NVIDIA RTX 40 series.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 31 XTXNavi 31 XTNavi 21 KXTXNavi 21 XTX
Process Node5nm+6nm5nm+6nm7nm7nm
Die Size300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		520mm2520mm2
Transistors58 Billion58 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
GPU WGPs48424040
Stream Processors6144537651205120
TMUs/ROPs384 / 192384 / 192320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2.3 GHz2.0 GHz2100 MHz2015 MHz
Boost Clock2.5 GHz2.4 GHz2310 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs61 TFLOPs52 TFLOPs23.65 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size24 GB GDDR620 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6
Infinity Cache96 MB80 MB128 MB128 MB
Memory Bus384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock20 Gbps20 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth960 GB/s800 GB/s576 GB/s512 GB/s
Effective Bandwidth3.5 TB/s3.5 TB/s1728.2 GB/s1664.2 GB/s
TBP355W300W335W300W
PCIe InterfaceTBATBAPCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16
Price$999 US$899 US$1099 US$999 US
