NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Is Now Available For £100 Below MSRP In UK

UK online retailer AWD-IT recently reduced the price of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card from £1,429.99 to £1,099.99 which is £100 below MSRP. Since the initial release of the Palit version of the RTX 4080, the price has dropped close to £330. Converting to USD, the card has dropped just over $405.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 Sees Huge Price Cut In UK, Drops £100 Below MSRP

The actual price reduction on the site was not as dramatic, as the price had changed from £1,199.99 to £1,099.99. The MSRP in the United Kingdom is closer to the United States MSRP on NVIDIA GPUs, but this current drop in price is below the current MSRP set by NVIDIA. The card is also factory-clocked.

Price comparisons in the UK show that the most affordable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU from the company's partners is the Palit GameRock OmniBlack. This current pricing is very close in comparison to the OmniBlack. The difference between the two graphics cards from Palit is that the Midnight Kaleidoscope offers additional RGB lighting on the card that the other version does not provide.

Palit NVIDIA RTX 4080 GameRock 16GB GPU. Image source: AWD-IT via VideoCardz.

NVIDIA is in a position to lower the cost of the RTX 4080 graphics cards to compete with AMD and their release, which is just over a week away. The decision to lower the price would benefit the company as AMD's initial graphics card from their new line will go toe-to-toe with the RTX 4080 Ada Lovelace GPU series. The only hesitation from NVIDIA on adjusting the price would depend on AMD's stock upon launch. If AMD cannot keep up with demand, NVIDIA could keep the cost the same and reap the benefits of having a public need for consumer graphics cards.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card has a diminished AD103-300 GPU structure with 9,728 cores and 84 GPU units. The RTX 4080 offers a total of 64 MB of L2 cache and 224 ROPs. The graphics card presents a boost clock rate of 2505 MHz. Besides the 16GB of onboard memory, the new card series offers as high as 720 GB/s of bandwidth.

News Sources: AWD-IT, VideoCardz