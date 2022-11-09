NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Gaming Performance & 3DMark Benchmarks Leak Out, Up To 85% Faster Than RTX 3080

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card doesn't launch until next week but its full gaming and 3DMark performance benchmarks have leaked out.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Graphics Card's Gaming And 3DMark Performance Benchmarks Leak

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card has seen various leaks, beginning with its Geekbench 5 performance numbers followed by synthetic benchmarks from Chiphell & now, gaming benchmarks from Twitter leaker, MEGAsizeGPU. All these leaks give us a taste of what might one expect from the upcoming graphics card which is positioned as an ultra-enthusiast product for a starting price of $1199 US. But before we get into the performance, let's see the specifications once again.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card will utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 would end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 features 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Official" TBP - 320W

320W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 Cancelled

According to the GPU-z screenshots published by MEGAsizeGPU, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card peaks out at 2910 MHz at stock while running at 66.5C at its standard 320W TGP. It is not mentioned what kind of stress test or application was used to record this but based on the board power draw, it is likely that Furmarkor a similar stress test was used here since games don't actually push the GPUs to their full TGP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Leaked" Synthetic Benchmarks

Starting with the synthetic benchmarks first, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card scores 28599 points in the 3DMark Time Spy (standard) benchmark. This is a 36% performance uplift vs the 3090 Ti, a 61% uplift over the RTX 3090, and around 20% slower than the RTX 4090 flagship.

3DMark Time Spy Graphics Score 0 7000 14000 21000 28000 35000 42000 0 7000 14000 21000 28000 35000 42000 RTX 4090 OC 37.1k RTX 4090 35.7k RTX 4080 28.6k RTX 3090 Ti 21k RTX 3090 19.7k RTX 3080 Ti 19.3k RX 6950 XT 19k RX 6900 XT 18.5k RTX 3080 12 GB 18.1k RTX 3080 10 GB 17.8k RX 6800 XT 17.6k RX 6800 15.1k RTX 2080 Ti 14.1k

In the more intensive 3DMark Time Spy Extreme benchmark, the graphics card end up scoring 14178 points at stock and 15062 points when overclocked. This is 26-30% faster than the 3090 Ti, 60-65% faster than the RTX 3080, and 25-20% slower than the RTX 4090 graphics card.

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 RTX 4090 OC 20.4k RTX 4090 19.2k RTX 4080 OC 15.1k RTX 4080 14.2k RTX 3090 Ti 11.2k RTX 3090 10.1k RTX 3080 Ti 9.8k RX 6950 XT 9.4k RX 6900 XT 9.3k RTX 3080 12 GB 9.1k RTX 3080 10 GB 8.9k RX 6800 XT 8.6k RX 6800 7.2k RTX 2080 Ti 6.6k

In 3DMark Port Royal, the graphics card publishes a score of 17650 points at stock and 18941 points when overclocked. This is 20-25% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, 55-60% faster than the RTX 3080, and 30-25% slower than the RTX 4090 graphics card.

3DMark Port Royal Score Score 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 RTX 4090 OC 27k RTX 4090 25.3k RTX 4080 OC 18.9k RTX 4080 17.7k RTX 3090 Ti 14.8k RTX 3090 12.9k RTX 3080 Ti 12.9k RTX 3080 12 GB 11.6k RTX 3080 10 GB 11.3k RX 6950 XT 9.9k RX 6900 XT 9.8k RX 6800 XT 9.1k RTX 2080 Ti 8.6k RX 6800 7.6k

Finally, we have the 3DMark DXR Ray Tracing feature test where the graphics card scored 87.12 FPS. Here, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card ends up 47% faster than the 3090 Ti, 86% faster than the RTX 3080, and 39% slower than the RTX 4090 flagship.

3DMark Pure Ray Tracing Feature Test Average 0 40 80 120 160 200 240 0 40 80 120 160 200 240 RTX 4090 OC 146 RTX 4090 141.9 RTX 4080 59 RTX 3090 Ti 59.2 RTX 3090 55.7 RTX 3080 Ti 55.1 RTX 3080 12 GB 48.9 RTX 3080 10 GB 46.8 RX 6950 XT 31.2 RTX 2080 Ti 30.4 RX 6900 XT 29.6 RX 6800 XT 26.8 RX 6800 21.7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Leaked" Gaming" Benchmarks

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card has also been tested within various games by both leakers. In the case of Chiphell, the benchmarks were carried out on an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and AM5 test platform while comparisons have been made with an RTX 4090 running on an Intel Core i9-12900KF and compiled by Videocardz as posted below (4K):

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 vs RTX 4080 (Credits: Videocardz):

Forza Horizon 5 : 147 FPS vs 127 FPS (+15.7%)

: 147 FPS vs 127 FPS (+15.7%) Shadow of the Tomb Raider : 179 FPS vs 129 FPS (+ 38.8%)

: 179 FPS vs 129 FPS (+ 38.8%) Red Dead Redemption 2 : 129 FPS vs 99 FPS (+30.3)

: 129 FPS vs 99 FPS (+30.3) Cyberpunk 2077: 111 FPS vs 83 FPS (33.7%)

111 FPS vs 83 FPS (33.7%) COD MW2: 137 FPS vs 127 FPS (+7.9%)

NVIDIA RTX 4080 4K Gaming Benchmarks (Image Credits: MEGAsizeGPU):

NVIDIA RTX 4080 2K Gaming Benchmarks (Image Credits: MEGAsizeGPU):

NVIDIA RTX 4080 4K Gaming Benchmarks (Image Credits: Chiphell Forums):

2 of 9

Based on the leaked performance figures, it looks like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 at $1199 US will have a tough time competing against AMD's $999 US Radeon RX 7900 XTX or even the $899 RX 7900 XT graphics cards. The graphics card launches almost a month prior to AMD's release so we won't know for sure how the performance compares until mid of December.

