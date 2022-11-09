Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Gaming Performance & 3DMark Benchmarks Leak Out, Up To 85% Faster Than RTX 3080

Hassan Mujtaba
Nov 9, 2022, 04:36 PM EST
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card Listed By US & UK Retailers, Starting at $1200 US 1

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card doesn't launch until next week but its full gaming and 3DMark performance benchmarks have leaked out.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Graphics Card's Gaming And 3DMark Performance Benchmarks Leak

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card has seen various leaks, beginning with its Geekbench 5 performance numbers followed by synthetic benchmarks from Chiphell & now, gaming benchmarks from Twitter leaker, MEGAsizeGPU. All these leaks give us a taste of what might one expect from the upcoming graphics card which is positioned as an ultra-enthusiast product for a starting price of $1199 US. But before we get into the performance, let's see the specifications once again.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card will utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 would end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 features 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Official" TBP - 320W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion
CUDA Cores1638497287680
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s
TBP450W320W285W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US$1199 US$899 US
Launch (Availability)12th October 202216th November 2022Cancelled

According to the GPU-z screenshots published by MEGAsizeGPU, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card peaks out at 2910 MHz at stock while running at 66.5C at its standard 320W TGP. It is not mentioned what kind of stress test or application was used to record this but based on the board power draw, it is likely that Furmarkor a similar stress test was used here since games don't actually push the GPUs to their full TGP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Leaked" Synthetic Benchmarks

Starting with the synthetic benchmarks first, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card scores 28599 points in the 3DMark Time Spy (standard) benchmark. This is a 36% performance uplift vs the 3090 Ti, a 61% uplift over the RTX 3090, and around 20% slower than the RTX 4090 flagship.

3DMark Time Spy Graphics
Score
0
7000
14000
21000
28000
35000
42000
0
7000
14000
21000
28000
35000
42000
RTX 4090 OC
37.1k
RTX 4090
35.7k
RTX 4080
28.6k
RTX 3090 Ti
21k
RTX 3090
19.7k
RTX 3080 Ti
19.3k
RX 6950 XT
19k
RX 6900 XT
18.5k
RTX 3080 12 GB
18.1k
RTX 3080 10 GB
17.8k
RX 6800 XT
17.6k
RX 6800
15.1k
RTX 2080 Ti
14.1k

In the more intensive 3DMark Time Spy Extreme benchmark, the graphics card end up scoring 14178 points at stock and 15062 points when overclocked. This is 26-30% faster than the 3090 Ti, 60-65% faster than the RTX 3080, and 25-20% slower than the RTX 4090 graphics card.

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics
Score
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
RTX 4090 OC
20.4k
RTX 4090
19.2k
RTX 4080 OC
15.1k
RTX 4080
14.2k
RTX 3090 Ti
11.2k
RTX 3090
10.1k
RTX 3080 Ti
9.8k
RX 6950 XT
9.4k
RX 6900 XT
9.3k
RTX 3080 12 GB
9.1k
RTX 3080 10 GB
8.9k
RX 6800 XT
8.6k
RX 6800
7.2k
RTX 2080 Ti
6.6k

In 3DMark Port Royal, the graphics card publishes a score of 17650 points at stock and 18941 points when overclocked. This is 20-25% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, 55-60% faster than the RTX 3080, and 30-25% slower than the RTX 4090 graphics card.

3DMark Port Royal Score
Score
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
RTX 4090 OC
27k
RTX 4090
25.3k
RTX 4080 OC
18.9k
RTX 4080
17.7k
RTX 3090 Ti
14.8k
RTX 3090
12.9k
RTX 3080 Ti
12.9k
RTX 3080 12 GB
11.6k
RTX 3080 10 GB
11.3k
RX 6950 XT
9.9k
RX 6900 XT
9.8k
RX 6800 XT
9.1k
RTX 2080 Ti
8.6k
RX 6800
7.6k

Finally, we have the 3DMark DXR Ray Tracing feature test where the graphics card scored 87.12 FPS. Here, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card ends up 47% faster than the 3090 Ti, 86% faster than the RTX 3080, and 39% slower than the RTX 4090 flagship.

3DMark Pure Ray Tracing Feature Test
Average
0
40
80
120
160
200
240
0
40
80
120
160
200
240
RTX 4090 OC
146
RTX 4090
141.9
RTX 4080
59
RTX 3090 Ti
59.2
RTX 3090
55.7
RTX 3080 Ti
55.1
RTX 3080 12 GB
48.9
RTX 3080 10 GB
46.8
RX 6950 XT
31.2
RTX 2080 Ti
30.4
RX 6900 XT
29.6
RX 6800 XT
26.8
RX 6800
21.7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Leaked" Gaming" Benchmarks

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card has also been tested within various games by both leakers. In the case of Chiphell, the benchmarks were carried out on an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and AM5 test platform while comparisons have been made with an RTX 4090 running on an Intel Core i9-12900KF and compiled by Videocardz as posted below (4K):

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 vs RTX 4080 (Credits: Videocardz):

  • Forza Horizon 5: 147 FPS vs 127 FPS (+15.7%)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: 179 FPS vs 129 FPS (+ 38.8%)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: 129 FPS vs 99 FPS (+30.3)
  • Cyberpunk 2077: 111 FPS vs 83 FPS (33.7%)
  • COD MW2: 137 FPS vs 127 FPS (+7.9%)

NVIDIA RTX 4080 4K Gaming Benchmarks (Image Credits: MEGAsizeGPU):

nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-16-gb-graphics-card-gaming-benchmarks-_-forza-horizon-5-4k
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-16-gb-graphics-card-gaming-benchmarks-_-far-cry-5-4k
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-16-gb-graphics-card-gaming-benchmarks-_-aco-4k
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-16-gb-graphics-card-gaming-benchmarks-_-cod-mw2
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-16-gb-graphics-card-gaming-benchmarks-_-sotr-4k
2 of 9

NVIDIA RTX 4080 2K Gaming Benchmarks (Image Credits: MEGAsizeGPU):

nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-16-gb-graphics-card-gaming-benchmarks-_-forza-horizon-5-2k
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-16-gb-graphics-card-gaming-benchmarks-_-far-cry-5-2k
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-16-gb-graphics-card-gaming-benchmarks-_-aco-2k
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-16-gb-graphics-card-gaming-benchmarks-_-cyberpunk-2077-2k
2 of 9

NVIDIA RTX 4080 4K Gaming Benchmarks (Image Credits: Chiphell Forums):

nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-16-gb-graphics-card-gaming-benchmarks-chiphell-_-forza-horizon-5-4k
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-16-gb-graphics-card-gaming-benchmarks-chiphell-_-fc5-4k
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-16-gb-graphics-card-gaming-benchmarks-chiphell-_-aco-4k
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-16-gb-graphics-card-gaming-benchmarks-chiphell-_-cod-mw2-4k
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-16-gb-graphics-card-gaming-benchmarks-chiphell-_-cyberpunk-2077-4k
2 of 9

Based on the leaked performance figures, it looks like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 at $1199 US will have a tough time competing against AMD's $999 US Radeon RX 7900 XTX or even the $899 RX 7900 XT graphics cards. The graphics card launches almost a month prior to AMD's release so we won't know for sure how the performance compares until mid of December.

News Sources: Videocardz #1, Videocardz #2, MEGAsizeGPU, Chiphell Forums

